Bengaluru auto driver takes payments to the next level with cryptocurrency option

When cryptocurrency was first introduced to the world, many had their own suspicions about it. However, with time, people became comfortable with the idea of crypto and even started to deal actively with it, including this auto-rickshaw driver from Bengaluru, who shared that he would be willing to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for his rides. A picture of the driver and his note was shared on social media and quickly garnered attention online. Snapshot of the auto driver in Bengaluru who was seen accepting cryptocurrency.

"Bro is transforming faster than most literate Indians," wrote X user Garima Sharma as she shared a picture of the man. The photo shows the man in his auto. A note just above him reads, "We accept cryptocurrency". (Also Read: Delhi auto driver decorates vehicle in memory of ex-lover, his love story is viral. Watch)

This post was shared on August 18. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 51,000 views. The share also has close to 1,500 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: Van Gogh's Starry Night finds a new canvas: an auto rickshaw in Mumbai. See stunning pic)

An individual wrote, "He must be attending those web3 hackathons in parallel, I bet."

Another X user, Aryan Agarwal, said, "Where most people don't have crypto accounts, he is accepting crypto."

"Wonder if he still accepts crypto. If yes, he is one of a gem. Many have stopped taking crypto after 2022. I used to pay for food in crypto at a few places in Bengaluru," added X user Mani Wagmi.

A fourth posted, "I am ready to pay with crypto currency."