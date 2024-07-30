Van Gogh's Starry Night finds a new canvas: an auto rickshaw in Mumbai. See stunning pic

Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night is a famous painting admired by people around the world. Created in 1889, this painting continues to captivate people even today. Not only that, in fact, you’ll also often find various prints of this painting of clothing, posters, and other things. Now, the famous Starry Night was recently spotted on an auto rickshaw in Mumbai. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the Starry Night auto rickshaw.

An image of this unique auto was shared on Instagram. The picture shows Starry Night painted on the autorickshaw and standing at the side of a road.

This post was shared just three days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 10,000 likes. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Wake up babe, there's a new Goghregaon in town."

Another Instagram user, Pulkit Verma, wrote, "When an auto rickshaw is better designed than your country's Olympic costumes."

"Van Gogh paid his auto rickshaw ride with a 'starry night' tip," commented user Akshat Kumar.

A fourth joked, "That's my auto rickshaw but where did my Van Gogh?"

