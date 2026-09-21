Bengaluru CEO says Gemini helped after biker hit his car: ‘My lawyer now’

A Bengaluru CEO has shared how Gemini helped him after he was involved in a road-rage incident in the city. He said the AI tool helped him draft a strongly worded complaint and advised him to get a written acknowledgement from the police. The incident eventually ended with the biker apologising and paying for the damages, according to his account.

CEO shares photo of car damaged in Bengaluru road rage incident. (X/@siddharth_iitm)

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Recounting the incident on X, Bengaluru CEO Siddharth Dialani wrote, "I was a victim of road rage in Bangalore few days back. Gemini helped me write a strongly worded complaint to Koramangala police station & suggested me to get a written acknowledgement of the complaint. Police realised that I won't leave without the acknowledgement copy. They fed me a samosa (just like in movies) while they searched for rowdy biker who hit my car. Got him to write an apology letter and pay me for the damages. Gemini is my lawyer now!"

Bengaluru CEO recounts road rage incident

Dialani further revealed, "This happened in between Sony Signal and Ejipura signal. A biker with his wife felt that my car brushed his bike. He got me to stop my car, kicked the side gate violently, got on his bike and rammed my car from behind. As this wasn't enough for him, he overtook and kept breaking to intimidate me. He wasn't aware that everything was being recorded by my dashcam."

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He said he submitted the footage and other evidence at the Koramangala police station. According to his account, the police took some time but were cooperative. They used the bike's number from the dashcam recording and found the biker's phone number from their database.

The biker was then called to the police station. Dialani said the man initially blamed him for hitting his bike first. However, after he showed him the photographs and mentioned the possibility of an FIR and criminal case, the biker realised the seriousness of the situation.

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"The entire matter was resolved without any bribe! The Koramangala police was very professional and cooperative," he wrote.

Take a look:

‘The power of a dash cam!’

Sharing a photograph of the damage to his car, Dialani wrote, "This is how violently he kicked the side of car! Initially I thought I'll let it go for the peace of my mind. But looking at the dent, I felt a lesson needs to be taught!"

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His post also highlighted the role of his dashcam, which he said recorded the incident and helped provide evidence to the police.

The post received several reactions from users, with many discussing the usefulness of dashcams and AI tools.

One user wrote, "Dashcams should be mandatory, just like seat belts and airbags. Despite costing a fraction of the car’s price, many people still don’t install one. I bought a new car 10 days ago, and the first accessory I asked for was a dashcam. It should be standard safety equipment."

Another commented, "The power of a dash cam! And Gemini!"

A third user shared, "Same. Chatgpt is my lawyer. It helped me get my deposit back from my previous apartment’s owner by writing a strongly worded and legal sounding email. Paid for all my AI subscriptions for the year."

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Another user wrote, "In india safety belt of car is overrated and dash cam is underrated! Most of the Indians are scared to put dashcam not bec of cost but bec of thier privacy, my friend says,,machay wife will get to know what I speak with my friends."

One more user joked, "If you had used claude code it could have handled the case itself."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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