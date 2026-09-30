Bengaluru couple spending 1.3 lakh/month moves to Goa: ‘We might get a lot of hate for this’

A couple that went viral for revealing their ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses in Bengaluru has now moved base to Goa. Radhika and Ekansh said that after seven years of working in Bengaluru, they decided to move out of the city in search of a slower life.

Radhika and Ekansh have moved from Bengaluru to Goa (Instagram/@radhi.and.ekansh)

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Instead of returning to their hometown, Jaipur, the couple decided on Goa — the vibrant coastal state that has slowly become the hub for digital nomads. “We are finally leaving Bangalore and building a new life elsewhere. Something we have been dreaming of for over a year!” Radhika and Ekansh announced in an Instagram post dated September 1.

(Also read:₹1.3 lakh per month with ₹56,000 rent"> ‘Bangalore can make you feel broke,’ says couple spending ₹1.3 lakh per month with ₹56,000 rent)

The couple has since been documenting their move to Goa as a multi-part series on Instagram.

Remote jobs facilitated Goa move

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{{^usCountry}} The couple explained that having remote jobs allowed them to plan the move to Goa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple explained that having remote jobs allowed them to plan the move to Goa. {{/usCountry}}

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While Ekansh had found a remote job last year, Radhika had a tougher time finding a job that would allow her to work from home. In episode 3 of their Goa series, she said that she was working as a product manager in Bengaluru with a hybrid work setup.

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When she and her husband decided that they would move to Goa, Radhika began looking for a remote job. It took her eight months to finally find a job that would allow her to work remotely.

“So glad we got this chance and now that we do, we are trying to make the best of it,” the couple said.

No EMIs helped too

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The couple also credited their financial planning for allowing them to move cities. More specifically, they said that now owning a home in Bengaluru and not having home loan EMIs allowed them to move to Goa.

“We might get a lot of hate for this, but the only reason we were able to leave Bangalore and move to Goa is because we chose not to buy a home here,” they said.

“Since we don't own a house, we don't have a massive EMI commitment, and so we also don't have to worry so much about losing a job, specifically when we are currently having remote jobs.

(Also read: Shruti Chaturvedi on buying a home in Goa at 30: ‘It’s not an investment’)

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“Buying a home can absolutely be a dream, and if it is yours, definitely go for it. But for us right now, flexibility is worth more than ownership,” concluded Radhika and Ekansh.

The couple had gone viral in May this year for revealing that they paid ₹56,000 as rent in Bengaluru. “At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI,” Ekansh had remarked at the time.

‘A different way of life’

Radhika and Ekansh said they considered several cities like Mysuru and their hometown Jaipur before settling on Goa. They decided on Goa because it sounded “interesting”.

“We did consider moving to places like Mysore, Himachal, or even moving back to our hometown. But we wanted to explore living somewhere interesting first,” they explained.

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Living in Goa is a far cry from their corporate life in Bengaluru.

(Also read:₹25,000 a month"> This 24-year-old moved from Delhi to Manali and now lives on just ₹25,000 a month)

“Living close to beaches, surrounded by creative community, people doing so many different things beyond IT and corporate, it feels like a completely different way of life,” they added. “Moreover, we wanted a slower life, but not a boring one.”