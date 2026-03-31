Shruti Chaturvedi on buying a home in Goa at 30: ‘It’s not an investment’

Shruti Chaturvedi is living what many millennials would call the dream — building a life in Goa on her own terms. Born and raised in Ahmedabad, the 32-year-old founder of two businesses moved to the coastal state in 2018 for a work project and never looked back. In a conversation with HT.com, she opens up about her unconventional move, the financial logic behind it, her decision to buy a home in Goa, and the realities — both perks and pitfalls — of living there as an outsider. Shruti Chaturvedi, 32, has put down roots in Goa after living in Gurgaon and Mumbai

From Ahmedabad to Goa: A move that wasn’t planned Last week, Chaturvedi shared in a LinkedIn post that despite setting up a home in Goa, she barely spends time there — often less than five days a month — as she travels frequently for work and spends time with her parents in Ahmedabad.

So when I asked her why she decided to move to Goa, Chaturvedi candidly replied, “I was born, raised and educated in Ahmedabad. I also started my first company, Chaipaani, in Ahmedabad. So after two years, we had to raise funds. And I also wanted to get out of Ahmedabad once. Ek baar nikalna hai. I had to have a presence outside Gujarat.”

Her transition out of Ahmedabad was gradual. She first moved to Gurgaon, then Mumbai. “So two years in Gurgaon, two years in Mumbai. Mumbai is where we closed our funding and grew our team,” she recalled.

The turning point came in 2018 during a VC summit in Goa. “I was in Goa for that. I was cribbing about how life in Mumbai is difficult — not for me, but for my team members — and the then-IT minister Rohan Khaunte was passing by. He heard me and said, ‘Why don’t you move to Goa?’”

The suggestion quickly turned into an opportunity, especially as Chaturvedi’s company soon landed a Goa-based project. “I came here for a project and then the environment and everything was so good that it makes no sense to go anywhere else,” she said.

(Also read: Why this Ahmedabad founder keeps a house in Goa despite rarely visiting the place: ‘Even if it’s just for 5 days’)

Mumbai vs Goa: Cost, connectivity and quality of life Beyond the beaches, Chaturvedi says Goa works in her favour logistically and financially — especially given how frequently she travels.

“Good connectivity is one of the biggest benefits. I am always one flight away from anywhere in the country,” she said.

She also highlighted the stark contrast with Mumbai’s pace. “In Bombay, the time it took for me to go to the airport from my house, in that time I can go anywhere from Goa.”

“There are 5–6 flights a day to Ahmedabad every day, 5–6 flights to Mumbai. It made logical sense — you save so much on Mumbai real estate. Even if I take 5 flights a month and stay in a hotel, it’s still cheaper than living in Mumbai,” she said.