Why this Ahmedabad founder keeps a house in Goa despite rarely visiting the place: ‘Even if it’s just for 5 days’

An Ahmedabad-based founder recently shared a LinkedIn post explaining why she maintains a home in Goa even though she rarely stays there. While her family suggests a hotel would be more practical, she argues that the independence of having her own space is worth the cost. She highlights how having a home in one's own name provides a sense of stability and mental peace that financial metrics cannot measure. Ahmedabad-based founder Shruti H Chaturvedii. (LinkedIn/Shruti H Chaturvedii)

“It’s been 7 years since I made Goa my home. Financially, it makes no sense. I spend most of my time in Ahmedabad with my parents and office. The rest, I’m travelling for work. Goa? Some months I’m there for 5 days,” wrote founder Shruti H Chaturvedii.

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She recalled that her father said, “5 din hi rehna hai toh hotel mein reh lena,” and she agrees he isn’t wrong. “If you are ROImaxing, you would tell me the same. And it wouldn’t change my decision one bit.”

However, in her LinkedIn post, she explained the reason behind her decision to have a house in Goa. “Because those 5 days? Everything is exactly how I want it. My kitchen. My dishes. My choice of bedsheets. No one else’s schedule. No opinions on when should I sleep. And very importantly- no one telling you when to turn off the damn lights.”

She continued, “And it’s hard to explain what that does to you. Something shifts when you have a space that is fully yours. Not your parents’ house. Not your partner’s house. A place where the documents have your name on it.”

In the following lines, she explained, “Every woman I know who has this carries herself differently. Not arrogance. Stability. Whole lot of courage. The kind that comes from knowing that whatever happens - job goes, relationship goes, family drama peaks - you have somewhere to go. A door you can close that nobody else has the key to.”

In her post, she highlighted the cultural and systemic hurdles that Indian women often face in achieving housing autonomy. The founder argued that for a woman over 30, owning or renting a home independently is more than a financial milestone.

She said it is a "fight" against societal suspicion and family gatekeeping. By pointing out that the basic necessity of shelter (makaan) is rarely in a woman's own name, she called for women to prioritise independent living as a crucial step toward true empowerment.

“I know this isn’t easy or even possible immediately for everyone. But we can try. Fight. Strive towards? Even if it’s just for 5 days. Because those 5 days will do more for your mental health than any wellness retreat ever will. Because the peace of having your own address is not a luxury - it is infrastructure,” Chaturvedii added.