Founder explains why life in a Gurgaon condo is ‘far superior’ to South Delhi home

A Gurgaon-based founder has compared life in condominiums, apartments, hostels, and independent houses — claiming that condos take the cake when it comes to convenience. Alok Jain, founder of research firm WeekendInvesting, said that the quality of life in a condo is far superior to other forms of housing.
Condos for quality of life
According to Jain, he has spent 55 years living in different forms of housing. For 44 years, he lived in an independent house in South Delhi. Four years were spent in a college hostel — he was a student at IIT Delhi, according to his LinkedIn profile.
After that, Jain spent five years living in an apartment in the United States. For the last two years, he has been living in a condo in Gurgaon. “I can confirm that the quality of life in a condo is far superior,” he said in an X post.
What is a condo?
A condo (short for condominium) is a type of housing where you own your individual apartment or unit inside a larger building or gated complex. Shared spaces like gyms, parks, recreation centres are jointly owned and maintained by all residents.
In contrast, an independent house is a standalone home where the owner typically owns both the building and the land it sits on, and is responsible for its maintenance, utilities, and security.
In India, the term “condo” is often used informally to describe modern gated apartment complexes with amenities. (Also read: Gurgaon entrepreneur shows zero visibility from DLF Camellias balcony: 'Nothing exists around you')
Why condos are better
Jain said that condos make up for lack of public facilities by the government. Residents get power and water backup too, while security is better in condos.
Besides the perks of better facilities, condos also provide residents with a sense of community, said Jain.
“I have made more new friends in last 2 yrs than the last 32 yrs,” he said. “I am playing more sports and participating in more activities that ever before. Just because they are available at your doorstep.”
Calling it “NCR Real Estate Reality”, he said that not all condos are great, but one may be missing out of a good lifestyle if they choose not to live in a condo.
Internet weighs in
“Condos definitely offer great convenience and security but don't you think the ever increasing maintenance charges are becoming a silent wealth destroyer over time? Would love your thoughts on the financial math of it!” asked one person.
“A GGN condo is a luxury gated ghetto for those who think gated = progress, not decay; the rest of India manages roads, power, sewage, and dignity without private walls,” said another.
“Condos aren’t just about housing. They’re really privatized infrastructure for things the city should’ve provided,” another X user opined. (Also read: An ultra-luxury home inside Gurgaon’s most expensive society wows the internet. Watch)
