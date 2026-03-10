Founder explains why life in a Gurgaon condo is ‘far superior’ to South Delhi home

A Gurgaon-based founder has compared life in condominiums, apartments, hostels, and independent houses — claiming that condos take the cake when it comes to convenience. Alok Jain, founder of research firm WeekendInvesting, said that the quality of life in a condo is far superior to other forms of housing. Why condos provide better quality of life: A founder's perspective (Representational image)

Condos for quality of life According to Jain, he has spent 55 years living in different forms of housing. For 44 years, he lived in an independent house in South Delhi. Four years were spent in a college hostel — he was a student at IIT Delhi, according to his LinkedIn profile.

After that, Jain spent five years living in an apartment in the United States. For the last two years, he has been living in a condo in Gurgaon. “I can confirm that the quality of life in a condo is far superior,” he said in an X post.

What is a condo? A condo (short for condominium) is a type of housing where you own your individual apartment or unit inside a larger building or gated complex. Shared spaces like gyms, parks, recreation centres are jointly owned and maintained by all residents.

In contrast, an independent house is a standalone home where the owner typically owns both the building and the land it sits on, and is responsible for its maintenance, utilities, and security.

In India, the term “condo” is often used informally to describe modern gated apartment complexes with amenities. (Also read: Gurgaon entrepreneur shows zero visibility from DLF Camellias balcony: 'Nothing exists around you')

Why condos are better Jain said that condos make up for lack of public facilities by the government. Residents get power and water backup too, while security is better in condos.

“I can confirm that the quality of life in a condo is far superior. It makes up for the lack of good municipality services of the govt, and backups for basics. Power water and Security,” he wrote on X.