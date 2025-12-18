Gurgaon entrepreneur shows zero visibility from DLF Camellias balcony: 'Nothing exists around you'

A Gurgaon entrepreneur shared a video of his sarcastic take on Delhi-NCR’s toxic air and smog. Standing at the balcony of DLF Camellias, he showed how nothing around him was visible, and the air smelled like "fresh smoke”. The entrepreneur shared a video which shows thick smog all around. (Instagram/@mohit.sadaani)

“The famous #dlfcamellias view in AQI 500+ today morning. The smell of fresh smoke, the feeling of living in the clouds when you can't see anything, the sense of space because nothing exists around you,” Gurgaon-based Mohit Sadaani posted on Instagram.

He sarcastically added, “Where else in the world can you get this? Who do we thank for creating this wonder of nature?”

The video shows him recording the area outside his balcony at DLF Camellias. It is all covered in a white sheet with nothing visible.

How did social media react?

Maintaining the sarcastic tone, an individual commented, “Waah Saab! Clarity is mind-blowing. For a second, I think I saw the Himalayas too.” Another added, “Oh my gosh! This is crazy!”

A third posted, “I’ve been sick since October, and it’s only(!) 120 AQI in Bombay!! Have NO idea how you guys are coping.” A fourth wrote, “Kya faida 100cr ke flat ka jab dhue mein hi rehna pade (what’s the point of ₹100 cr flat if we have to live in smog).”

AQI in Gurgaon:

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, which provides real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) updates for locations across the country, Gurgaon’s AQI is 250, which falls in the “poor category”.

As per the health impact mentioned in the app, “Air quality is poor and can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.”

Redditor questions buying property in Gurgaon:

Earlier, in a Reddit post, a homebuyer in Gurgaon questioned whether it makes sense to buy a property in the city, where the AQI continues to rise every year.

“Do yourself a favour and don't buy a property in Gurgaon. NCR pollution is only going to get worse… Majority of people in NCR usually don't care about the toxic air, but the awareness is only going to increase. A lot of people are selling and moving out to cleaner areas, and there's a lot of scepticism about moving to NCR long term,” the Redditor wrote.