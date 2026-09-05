Bengaluru founder responds after techie calls his company website ‘disgusting’ in job pitch: ‘Apke charan kaha hai?’

A Bengaluru startup founder was left surprised after an open-to-work developer reached out with an unusually harsh critique of his company's website. Calling the user experience “very repelling and borderline disgusting,” the candidate offered her services to fix the site. The founder later shared the exchange online, sarcastically questioning the outreach templates currently being taught to job seekers.

The Bengaluru founder shared the intereaction with a job seeker on LinkedIn. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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The job seeker reached out to the founder over LinkedIn DM. She wrote, “As a 22F I just explored your website and products and tbh I cringed hard. To be brutally honest, the website was very repelling and borderline disgusting. It felt like you were selling pictures of shirtless men and other random men applying something instead of a nicely curated product with decent ingredients compared to ones available in market.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “I love the idea of 'skincare for men', but I don't think I'd go to the website again to buy something for my father. But we can work on that right! Try on making it simpler, gender friendly and welcoming. I myself am a developer and could also see the website lagging. I am currently open to work so I can help you out. Or if not, I hope this suggestion helps. All the best team!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “I love the idea of 'skincare for men', but I don't think I'd go to the website again to buy something for my father. But we can work on that right! Try on making it simpler, gender friendly and welcoming. I myself am a developer and could also see the website lagging. I am currently open to work so I can help you out. Or if not, I hope this suggestion helps. All the best team!” {{/usCountry}}

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The founder, Bengaluru-based Pritam Kudev, reacted, “[Name redacted] thanks your honest feedback. Actually the website was made for a specific type of consumer base and to repel others. We are glad it actually worked.” Kudev is the founder and CEO of Mannlich, a beauty and personal care brand for men.

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While sharing a screenshot of the interaction on LinkedIn, Kudev shared, “Whoever is teaching these kids to use such templates for outreach. Apke charan kaha hai?”

He also shared a line inviting candidates to apply to his company. “PS: If you are looking for opportunities in marketing, content & operations and aren’t REPELLED by our website. Share your portfolio.”

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What did social media say?

The post prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some supported Kudev’s line of thoughts, a few criticised his website.

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An individual posted, “What did I just read? 'Cringed Hard'? Are we communicating with so much entitlement with no respect?” Another commented, “Might be the wrong way to put it, but it’s genuinely true. I’ve personally explored the website, and based on my experience, I found it to be quite disappointing in terms of overall quality.”

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A third expressed, “Woww… Is this a new way to find a job by humiliating founders to get their attention?” A fourth wrote, “I can’t stop laughing. Do they genuinely think this approach makes them look cooler, or is it just elite-level attention seeking? If it’s the latter… congratulations, it worked.”