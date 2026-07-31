Bengaluru Gen Z founder clocking 13 crore revenue buys 1.8 crore flat: 'This is just the beginning'

Buying a luxury home in Bengaluru is a dream for many, but for Akash Narayan, his new ₹1.8 crore apartment represents years of perseverance through uncertainty. Today, the entrepreneur runs a thriving legal-tech startup clocking ₹13 crore in annual gross revenue. Speaking to hindustantimes.com, Narayan reflected on his journey from a challenging, dysfunctional household to financial independence. Rather than taking full credit for his success, he publicly thanked his mother for her unwavering belief and his founding team for taking a chance on an unproven product, proving that resilience is built on shared support.

Akash Narayan purchased a flat near Bengaluru’s Electronic City. (Akash Narayan)

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In a social media post, Narayan wrote, “At 24, I just bought my first apartment. Looking back, this milestone isn’t just mine. It belongs to my family, my mentors, my team, and the friends who kept me grounded through every step of the journey. Every lesson, every late night, and every sacrifice brought me to this moment. Deeply grateful for where I am, and even more driven for where we are headed next. This is just the beginning.”

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Where did he buy the flat?

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{{^usCountry}} Akash Narayan said that he purchased a flat at Casagrand Vivacity near Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The project is still under construction, and Narayan is expected to get possession by April 2027. Why did he thank others? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akash Narayan said that he purchased a flat at Casagrand Vivacity near Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The project is still under construction, and Narayan is expected to get possession by April 2027. Why did he thank others? {{/usCountry}}

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He told hindusantimes.com, “When we got the keys, my first instinct wasn't to post a photo of the flat. I kept thinking about the years before this the period when nothing was working out with a dysfunctional household. A home like this was the ultimate dream. Now this home looks like one person's achievement, but it isn't.”

He continued, “My mother backed me everyday with motivation when there was no certainty. My early team took a bet on an unproven product and inexperienced founder. It felt dishonest to celebrate alone.”

Social media reacts:

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An individual commented, “Best of luck and many congratulations for all future endeavours.” Another expressed, “Many congratulations, Kanna and best wishes for more and more success. I am super proud of you, and we are very, very happy for you.”

A third commented, “You've been putting in the work, love to see it!” A fourth wrote, “Been rooting for you, this is amazing!”

Who is Akash Narayan?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended St. Joseph's College of Law and then pursued data science at Manipal University Jaipur.

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He founded his company, Legalit, in 2023. He defined it as a practice management system for lawyers.