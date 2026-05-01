Bengaluru Google techie says FAANG perks can ‘blow your mind’ as company takes him to Macau

A Bengaluru techie working at Google has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video about the perks of being a FAANG engineer. The man, identified as Shreehari on Instagram, posted a clip from Macau and urged students to take their studies seriously, saying that hard work could lead to life changing opportunities.

A Bengaluru techie showcased Google trip perks in Macau and motivated students to stay consistent with studies.(Instagram/builtonfridays)

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(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)

In the video, Shreehari is seen expressing his excitement while showing a grand building in Macau. He says, “Guys, when your parents tell you to study, you better study. Because if you do, and you get into a company like Google, then they will take you to Macau! Oh my God, look at this building guys. Wow, the perks of being a FAANG engineer literally will blow your mind. This is life guys. This is life. This is life if you study hard! So go study right now!”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Study hard. Stay consistent. Your life can change faster than you think.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Study hard. Stay consistent. Your life can change faster than you think.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clip sparks reactions online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clip sparks reactions online {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video soon drew attention from social media users, with many reacting to the techie’s excitement and his message for students. While some saw the clip as a dose of motivation, others joked about how Indian parents would now use the video as another reason to push children to study harder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video soon drew attention from social media users, with many reacting to the techie’s excitement and his message for students. While some saw the clip as a dose of motivation, others joked about how Indian parents would now use the video as another reason to push children to study harder. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘Unlimited coffee dates’: Google techie couple shares best perk of working together)

One user wrote, “Parents have found their new favourite motivational video.” Another said, “This is the kind of study motivation every student needs before exams.” A third commented, “Google perks are on another level, but the hard work behind it is real.” Someone else added, “This video will now be forwarded in every family WhatsApp group.” Another user wrote, “Not just Macau, this is a reminder that consistency can really change your life.” One more said, “The excitement is so genuine, and honestly, it is inspiring.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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