Bengaluru job, home in Delhi: Man considers flying in for just 10 office days a month

A man who recently landed a job in Bengaluru is considering an unusual arrangement to avoid relocating to the city - flying in from Delhi every alternate week for the days he is required to work from the office.

A man weighed staying with family in Delhi and flying to Bengaluru for 10 office days every month. (Representational image generated using AI)

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(Also read: Bengaluru man says weekends can ‘change your life’, urges employees to start a side hustle amid job uncertainty)

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that his new job follows an alternate-week work-from-home model, meaning he would need to be physically present in the Bengaluru office for only around 10 days every month. Instead of renting a flat and permanently moving to the city, he is now weighing whether regular flights and short-term accommodation could make more sense.

“I recently got a job in Bengaluru where every alternate week is WFH, so in a way, I have to go to the office for around 10 days a month. Is it a good idea to get two return flights every other week for around five days and get a hotel or crash at a friend's place for the time being?” he wrote.

Man compares cost of both options

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{{^usCountry}} Breaking down the numbers, he estimated that two round trips would cost around ₹32,000, while hotel accommodation for 10 days could add another ₹15,000. Including his other monthly expenses, he calculated the total cost at approximately ₹65,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Breaking down the numbers, he estimated that two round trips would cost around ₹32,000, while hotel accommodation for 10 days could add another ₹15,000. Including his other monthly expenses, he calculated the total cost at approximately ₹65,000. {{/usCountry}}

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“The estimated cost is around ₹16k × 2 for round trips, a hotel for around ₹15k for 10 days, although I can also crash at a friend's place. But considering the self-sustaining option and assuming my expenditure for the entire month to be around ₹15k, the total would be approximately ₹65k max,” he said.

By comparison, he estimated that living full-time in Bengaluru would cost around ₹55,000 a month, including ₹25,000 for rent and maintenance, ₹12,000-15,000 for groceries and utilities, ₹5,000 for a maid and cook, occasional flights to Delhi and other expenses.

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“So, it all boils down to a ₹7-8k difference between staying in Bengaluru and staying with my family here in Delhi,” he wrote.

The man added that he preferred Delhi because he had lived there all his life and wanted to remain close to his family. He also felt the arrangement could help him avoid spending heavily on rent and a security deposit, while a travel card could potentially reduce flight costs.

The post was shared with the title, “Alternate WFH in Bengaluru and stay in Delhi”.

Take a look here at the post:

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Reddit users weigh in

The idea prompted mixed reactions from Reddit users. One person wrote, “This actually sounds like a practical plan.” Another echoed, “This actually sounds like a practical plan.” A third cautioned, “Sounds good on paper, but travel fatigue is real.” Another user pointed to the personal side of the decision, saying, “Peace of mind with family matters too.”

(Also read: Gurgaon woman defends 9-to-5 jobs amid ‘quit corporate’ trend: ‘As long as it pays your bills, it’s fine’)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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