Bengaluru man celebrates proud moment as son takes command as IndiGo pilot: 'We could not hold ourselves'

A heartwarming post from a Bengaluru father about his son’s maiden flight as a captain pilot with IndiGo has touched many hearts on social media. The proud moment marked a significant milestone for the family, as his son completed his final check and release flight — a crucial step before officially being designated as a captain. On LinkedIn, a Bengaluru father shared a heartwarming post about his son.(LinkedIn/Anil Kant Choudhary)

In a LinkedIn post, Anil Kant Choudhary described the profound shift in responsibility his son, Atul Choudhary, experienced when moving from the right seat to the left seat in the cockpit. He wrote,

“If one moves his regular seating by 3 feet, how much can that change his responsibilities? If that person happens to be a pilot, this movement can bring significant change. Moving from the right seat to the left seat in the cockpit suddenly makes the Senior First Officer (SFO) a Captain.”

Anil elaborated on the captain’s role:

“A captain makes crucial decisions besides guiding the co-pilots and crew members and preserving the trust of the passengers. At 30,000+ feet, a captain is like a guardian for everyone on his flight. A Captain is the Pilot In Command (PIC) for his aircraft.”

A family’s emotional journey

Anil and his wife Archana ensured they were on board to witness this momentous occasion. He recounted,

“When our son told us that his final check and release flight before he becomes a captain is from Chandigarh to Bengaluru this Thursday, we could not hold ourselves. We travelled to Chandigarh the night before and blocked our seats on that flight. Boarding that flight and soaring at more than 30,000 feet was a different feeling.”

Upon landing, the family celebrated Atul’s promotion, symbolised by the upgrade from three stripes to four stripes on his shoulder. Anil extended gratitude to Captain Chetan, who observed and cleared the flight. He added,

“An elevation of the role demands additional expectations and responsibilities. I am confident Captain Atul Choudhary will deliver them effectively and preserve the trust of passengers and all the stakeholders.”

Their message to Atul was simple and heartfelt:

“Keep Flying, Keep Enjoying! Our blessings are always with you.”

IndiGo congratulates new captain

IndiGo responded warmly to the post:

“Congratulations to you and your son, Captain Atul Choudhary! It’s clear that his dedication, hard work, and passion for flying have been recognised and celebrated. We couldn’t be prouder to have him as part of the IndiGo family! Wishing him continued success as he soars high, not just in the skies but in all his endeavours.”

Social media cheers on

The post has sparked over 100 comments celebrating Atul’s success. One user wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Atul on his stupendous achievement. Really a very proud moment for the parents.” Another added, “Your journey is a beautiful reminder of how elevation in responsibility not only reshapes the individual but has a ripple effect on all those who support and believe in them. Wishing him continued success and safe flights ahead.”