Bengaluru man finds beedi in Zomato pav bhaji order; company responds

A Bengaluru man got an unexpected surprise after ordering pav bhaji online. Along with the usual onions and chutneys, he found a beedi tucked among the onions. He shared the unusual experience online and tagged Zomato, prompting the food delivery platform to respond.

Man finds beedi in pav bhaji onions

Bengaluru food order leaves customer shocked. (LinkedIn/@Priyam Tahabilder)

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The post was shared by LinkedIn user Priyam Tahabilder, who described the strange experience in his caption.

“Ordered pav bhaji from Zomato and got a beedi for free. It was fully smoked though. Not the kind of freebie I’d have wanted honestly,” he wrote.

The post showed the beedi placed among the chopped onions that came with the pav bhaji. What was presumably meant to be a routine food order had turned into an unexpected hygiene concern.

Zomato responded to the post, asking Tahabilder to share his order details so that the company could investigate the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi Priyam, please DM us your order ID so we can look into this,” Zomato wrote in a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi Priyam, please DM us your order ID so we can look into this,” Zomato wrote in a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Tahabilder later shared an update, saying the company had offered him a ₹100 coupon for his next order.

“Update: Zomato offered a ₹100 coupon for my next order,” he wrote.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to unusual food delivery

The discovery left social media users divided between jokes, speculation and concerns about hygiene. One person joked, “Restaurants knew your habit I guess.”

Another quipped, “Extra smoke flavour added.”

Some users, however, took a more serious view of the incident. “It’s time to eat home cooked food. Peace,” one person commented.

Another pointed out that the restaurant, rather than Zomato, would generally be responsible for packing the food. “Not the fault of Zomato, the packaging is done by restaurant itself, Zomato is only a delivery partner,” the user wrote.

One commenter imagined how the beedi may have ended up in the food, suggesting, “Maybe he was smoking a bidi while packing it and, instead of throwing the bidi somewhere else, accidentally packed it along with the food.”

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Another user added to the humour, calling it a “seasonal offer” and writing, “You got the seasonal offer! Kudos.”

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One particularly amused commenter said they had initially mistaken the beedi for a personalised note, before realising it was “a highly unhygienic surprise instead.”

(Hindustantimes.com has also reached out to Zomato for a response and will update the copy once a response is received.)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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