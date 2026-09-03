Faridabad civic body fines 5 food outlets ₹14.45L over hygiene violations
Surprise inspections found uncovered food, poor sanitation and kitchen staff handling food without gloves at outlets in NIT Faridabad.
The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on Wednesday imposed fines totalling ₹14.45 lakh on five prominent food outlets in NIT Faridabad for alleged food safety and hygiene violations, officials said.
They added that the action followed surprise inspections by MCF’s health department teams, which focused on cleanliness, food storage and handling, kitchen conditions, and food preparation arrangements.
A health department official said, “The inspections revealed several violations, including uncovered food, poor sanitation in parts of the premises, and kitchen staff handling food without gloves.”
According to officials, two prominent food establishments located at the Pacific Mall and the Fruit Garden were penalised ₹6 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively. Three other outlets were fined a total of ₹6.45 lakh, bringing the overall penalty amount to ₹14.45 lakh.
The inspection team, officials said, found that the Fruit Gardenestablishment was repeatedly reusing cooking oil. They added that garbage was lying in some locations on its premises, which caused a foul smell.
Officials said the violations were viewed seriously as poor hygiene and improper food handling can pose a direct risk to consumers. The restaurant operators were directed to immediately rectify the deficiencies and ensure that food is stored and prepared in hygienic conditions.
The health department also instructed establishments to keep food items properly covered, maintain cleanliness in kitchens and other food-preparation areas, and ensure that staff follow basic hygiene practices, including wearing gloves when handling food.
“There will be zero tolerance for negligence that puts public health at risk,” the official quoted above said, adding that establishments found violating food safety norms during subsequent inspections would face further action.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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