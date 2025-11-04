Bengaluru man justifies replying late to messages, says thoughtful replies matter more than speed

A Bengaluru-based professional has stirred discussion on social media after explaining why he does not respond instantly to messages. In a viral LinkedIn post, Shyam Sadasivan defended his habit, stating that delayed replies help him maintain personal boundaries and offer thoughtful responses rather than rushed reactions. A Bengaluru man sparked conversation after admitting he ignored instant replies to maintain balance and offer thoughtful responses.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Prioritising presence over instant replies

Sadasivan shared a detailed reflection on modern communication pressures. He wrote, "I saw your WhatsApp message at 7:23 am. I replied at 4:17 pm. I could have answered immediately, but I chose to wait." He added that many people feel uncomfortable when he explains that he does this regularly. According to him, reading messages and stepping away from the phone is a conscious choice.

He narrated a recent instance when a friend questioned him for not answering a ringing phone. "Aren't you going to answer?", the friend asked. "But I am talking to you", Sadasivan responded. When his friend wondered whether the call might be important, Sadasivan questioned when society began believing that accessibility meant availability.

Boundaries, not rudeness

Sadasivan clarified that delaying replies is about boundaries, not disrespect. He wrote that being rude is promising to respond and never doing it, making plans and not showing up or intentionally wasting time. "I am taking time to respond thoughtfully. I am being considerate, not rude", he explained.

The professional said that he once replied to emails late at night and answered messages during family time to appear dedicated and available. Now, he chooses to respond when he has the mental space. "When there is urgent stuff, people call again. In real emergencies, people find a way. Everything else can wait", he noted.

A message that resonated

Sadasivan concluded that responding instead of reacting is a worthwhile habit. He shared that the person who received his delayed reply appreciated the thoughtful response more than an instant, hurried one.

Social media reactions

The post has attracted numerous reactions from users. One person commented, "The advent of Blue ticks has made life different. It shows you have read the message & chose not to respond. This makes the sender assume things as per their personality". Another user wrote, "So relate to this! I’ve been practicing the same for some time now , replying when it feels right, not out of pressure". A third user observed, "Being constantly available is exhausting and unnecessary". Another comment read, "That's so true we should have the power in our hands to see and reply at our own pace". One user said, "Very relatable, I have started doing the same". Another remarked, "This is not rude at all, it is healthy communication".