Bengaluru man lost ₹1.2 crore flat after missing 3 EMIs, claims neighbour: ‘One layoff destroyed 8 years of payments’

“The bank sent him a notice under something called the SARFAESI Act… Within 60 days, they auctioned his flat,” she revealed. “He bought it for ₹1.2 crore. They sold it for ₹95 lakhs.”

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Bengaluru-based CA Meenal Goel claimed that her neighbour Rajesh was laid off in October 2025. By January 2026, he had missed three EMI payments.

After eight years of EMI payments, Rajesh got just ₹15 lakh back. The remaining ₹80 lakh went to the bank.

One layoff destroys 8 years of work “The bank recovered their ₹80 lakh outstanding. Rajesh got ₹15 lakhs back after 8 years of payments,” said Goel.

She added that the incident made her realise that one does not really own a home until the loan is fully paid off. Until then, it is merely a place that one rents from the bank.

“Rajesh did everything right. Good job. Good salary. Good area. But one layoff destroyed 8 years of payments,” said Goel. She then advised homebuyers to maintain sufficient funds for an emergency and, in similar situations, come clean with the bank and try to get the loan restructured.

