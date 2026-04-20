Bengaluru man mixes cement on Porsche to fill pothole: 'This shows seriousness about life'

A Bengaluru man has caught widespread attention after using his luxury car in an unusual attempt to fix a pothole on a city street. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Akhil Yadav shared a video that shows him stopping his red Porsche after encountering a damaged patch of road.

A Bengaluru man fixed a pothole using cement on his car’s bonnet.(Instagram/akhilhemadri)

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(Also read: Bengaluru rider left with ₹6 lakh hospital bill, multiple fractures after accident: ‘Tum apne roads ke liye kuch karo’)

In the clip, Yadav pours bags of cement and water directly onto the car’s bonnet, mixing the material into a thick paste using a trowel. He then scoops the mixture from the car’s surface and proceeds to fill the pothole right in front of him. The act appears dramatic, especially as he seemingly risks damaging the car’s exterior.

However, the video takes a surprising turn when Yadav removes a layer of transparent Paint Protection Film from the bonnet. The reveal shows that the car’s original paint remained completely unaffected.

Message behind the act

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{{^usCountry}} The clip is shared with a caption that reads: “Everybody should take equal responsibility to keep our surroundings clean. Ours is a highly populated country, and the government alone cannot keep everything on track. This video is only to show the strength of Paint Protection Film (PPF), but if every individual takes responsibility, we can also show the strength of our country. Why on a car? To show the seriousness about life and to showcase the power of Paint Protection Film (PPF) for cars.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip is shared with a caption that reads: “Everybody should take equal responsibility to keep our surroundings clean. Ours is a highly populated country, and the government alone cannot keep everything on track. This video is only to show the strength of Paint Protection Film (PPF), but if every individual takes responsibility, we can also show the strength of our country. Why on a car? To show the seriousness about life and to showcase the power of Paint Protection Film (PPF) for cars.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed opinions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed opinions {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has amassed several reactions online, with users sharing a range of opinions on the stunt. One user wrote, "Creative way to make a point, but this should not be necessary in the first place." Another said, "Respect for trying to fix the road, even if it is just symbolic."

Some viewers were more sceptical about the intent. "Looks more like an advertisement than social work," one comment read, while another added, "Good idea, but will this actually last on a busy road?"

(Also read: ‘Stop inviting more people’: Bengaluru man's viral rant echoes exhaustion over city’s growth and migration)

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Others focused on the car itself, with one user saying, "Only someone with a Porsche would attempt something like this." Another commented, "At least he proved the strength of PPF, that was impressive."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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