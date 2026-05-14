Bengaluru man orders rice bowl with no rice, receives bowl full of peri peri potatoes

A Bengaluru techie’s highly customised food order has sparked laughter on social media after it resulted in a meal that looked nothing like a regular rice bowl. The man, identified as Zahle Khan, shared the post on X, showing how his unusual instructions turned a “Peri Peri Potato Rice Bowl (Mini)” into a bowl filled almost entirely with fried peri peri potatoes.

A Bengaluru techie amused X users after his customised Zomato order turned into a bowl of peri peri potatoes.(X/@zahlekhan)

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Khan had ordered the dish via Zomato from California Burrito in Bengaluru. However, instead of going with the standard version of the bowl, he removed almost every ingredient from the order.

No rice, no toppings, just potatoes

The customised order showed that Khan selected “No Rice” and also removed black beans, pinto beans, grilled onion, capsicum, corn salsa, sour cream, tomato and onion salsa, roasted tomatillo salsa, and red chilli tomatillo salsa.

As a result, the final dish was reduced to just one main ingredient. The image shared by him showed a black bowl filled with fried peri peri potato chunks, making the order look more like a snack bowl than a burrito style rice bowl.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the post on X, Khan wrote, “Shoutout to @Cali_Burrito and their very concerned chef for making this happen. I'm the guy who places order for -1 diet coke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the post on X, Khan wrote, “Shoutout to @Cali_Burrito and their very concerned chef for making this happen. I'm the guy who places order for -1 diet coke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look here at the post: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to unusual food order {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to unusual food order {{/usCountry}}

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The post soon drew several funny reactions from social media users, many of whom joked about the level of customisation. One user wrote, “This looks like jeera aloo without the jeera,” while another called it “peak Bengaluru.”

A third user wondered whether the same trick could be used with another dish and asked, “Will this work for their Chicken Rice bowl?” Another reacted to Khan’s unusual approach by writing, “Lol you are genius.” Someone else simply said, “This is hilarious.”

(Also read: Mumbai techie questions long office commutes after 20 days of WFH: ‘Why is this still not normalised?’)

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Several users also joked that the order reflected the city’s love for experiments, customisation, and food delivery hacks. One comment read, “Only in Bengaluru can someone turn a rice bowl into a potato bowl.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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