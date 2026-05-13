Bengaluru man reveals ‘ ₹0 remote work hacks’ in Whitefield: ‘Free WiFi, AC and charging all day’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he described as a “remote job hack” for people looking for a free place to sit and work in the city’s Whitefield area. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Amol Narang, shared a video from Nexus Shantiniketan Mall and listed several spots where remote workers can use WiFi, air conditioning and charging points without spending any money. A Bengaluru man listed free laptop friendly spots inside a Whitefield mall for remote workers. (Instagram/amol_narang)

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The clip, which was shared with the caption, “Sit & work on laptop for free in Bengaluru,” shows Narang moving through different areas of the mall while explaining where people can sit with their laptops.

In the text overlaid on the video, Narang wrote, “Remote job hacks: Sit and work all day with free WiFi, AC, and charging for ₹0 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, legally.”

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‘Free WiFi, AC and charging for ₹ 0’ Narang then shared a detailed breakdown of the places inside the mall that can be used as free workstations. He wrote, “Go to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield. Spot 1: Head to the second floor and look for the Zeiss Vision Center. You will find workstations near the railing. Connect to the Nexus free WiFi.”

He further added, “Spot 2: Go to the UG floor near Starbucks and move towards the backside seating area. Spot 3: Behind the Starbucks seating area, free charging points are available. You can also connect to Starbucks high speed free WiFi.”

The Bengaluru man also suggested two more options for those looking for a quiet corner to work. “Spot 4: Visit Chaayos on the UG floor and connect to the free WiFi there. Spot 5: You can also sit outside the mall and work. Just make sure your mobile hotspot is turned on,” he wrote.

Watch the clip here: