Bengaluru man’s 25 km commute on electric unicycle leaves traffic cop curious: ‘He asked to try it’

A Bengaluru man’s daily commute on an electric unicycle turned into an unexpected and heartwarming moment after a traffic policeman stopped him out of curiosity and later tried riding the vehicle himself. A Bengaluru man’s 25 km daily commute on an electric unicycle caught a traffic cop’s attention on the road. (Instagram/ jro_thestreetrider)

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The man, identified as Jerome Anand, shared the incident on Instagram, where he posted a video of his interaction with the traffic police official. What began as a routine ride back home after office soon became an amusing exchange about his unusual mode of transport.

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In the video, Anand said, “Hi everyone! After office, I started my usual ride back home on my EUC. My home is almost 25 kilometers away, so this one-wheel is actually my daily commuter. Riding in Bengaluru traffic is an adventure. Suddenly, traffic police stopped me. At first, I thought maybe they would have some objection. But he was very curious.”

‘No petrol tension, no parking issues’ Anand explained that the vehicle was an electric unicycle and said he used it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. He further shared that he told the policeman about the benefits of using it in city traffic.

“I explained that this is an electric unicycle, and I use it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. And happily, I told him, no petrol tension, no parking issues, and traffic can also be managed easily. I told him I commute long distances on this; he was surprised,” he said.

The most interesting part came when the traffic policeman asked if he could try the EUC himself. Anand supported him as he stepped onto the vehicle, tried balancing, and slowly moved forward.

“For the first time, he actually managed it well. Not bad at all! Honestly, seeing his excitement made my day. EUC is not just a ride; it’s a conversation starter. Everywhere I go, people are curious about it. Who knows, maybe one day even traffic police will patrol Bengaluru roads on EUC!” Anand added.

Watch the clip here: