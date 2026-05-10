Founder says 2 salaries couldn’t buy flat in Bengaluru: ‘Bought 3-bedroom house in UK’

Bengaluru-based founder Neha Sharma has sparked a conversation online after sharing a candid comparison between her experience of trying to buy a home in India and eventually purchasing a house in the United Kingdom. In a post shared on X, Sharma wrote that despite having “2 people’s salary” while living in Bengaluru, buying a flat still felt financially exhausting. A UK-based founder said that she could not afford to buy a flat in Bengaluru

“In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it),” wrote the Amazon techie and founder of JSLovers.

UK vs Bengaluru home-buying Sharma contrasted that experience with what she described as a far smoother and more transparent process in the UK. She said that within two years of moving to the UK, she was able to buy an independent 3-bedroom house — and that too on a single income.

In her X post, she compared how in Bengaluru, even a small apartment seemed unaffordable. In the UK, her 3-bedroom house comes with a backyard, dedicated parking, good views, and every kitchen appliance she could need.

“2 years after moving to UK bought an independent 3 bed house, with all kitchen appliances - gas, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, carpet , lighting, etc. with backyard , good views, and parking,” Sharma said.