Bengaluru techie quit ₹2.5 lakh/month job for ₹20k gigs and budget travel: ‘I feel more alive’

After spending 11 years climbing the corporate ladder at companies like JPMorgan, Accenture and Wipro, Apeksha Jain walked away from her high-paying tech career to travel full time across India. It was a decision that may seem puzzling to many. Jain, after all, was drawing an impressive salary in Bengaluru when she decided to resign from her corporate job in 2023 and explore the mountains of India on a budget. Apeksha Jain, 35, quit her corporate job to travel on a budget

The 35-year-old opened up about her motivation for quitting and what she has been doing ever since over a phone call from Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, where she is currently based.

“I had 11 years of corporate experience, and my last drawn salary was about 2.5 lakhs a month,” she told HindustanTimes.com.

So why did she give up a job paying roughly ₹30 LPA?

“I started feeling this disconnect from whatever I was doing,” the 35-year-old former tech professional said. “I wanted to work on things that made a more real impact. I was working for remote clients in the UK or US, and I really did not know who the end users of whatever product I was building were. It didn’t make much sense to me anymore.”

‘I feel more alive’ Originally from Nagpur, Jain worked across several cities in India and abroad, including Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Noida and London during her corporate career.

She said the feeling of dissatisfaction began around the eighth year of working in tech. Weekend trips around Bengaluru slowly helped her realise what truly fulfilled her.

“I realised that I enjoy travelling. I feel more alive and more fulfilled when I’m travelling and I feel more myself,” she said. “That is when I thought that maybe this is something that I can do full time — slow travel, not just covering touristy places, but staying there for some time and absorbing local experiences.”