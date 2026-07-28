Bengaluru man questions how buyers afford 2.5–6 crore flats amid job uncertainty: ‘Are salaries really that high?’

A Bengaluru resident has sparked an online discussion after questioning how homebuyers in the city are managing to purchase flats priced between ₹2.5 crore and ₹6 crore amid concerns over layoffs, job security and uncertainty linked to artificial intelligence.

A Bengaluru man wonders how buyers manage ₹1–1.5 lakh EMIs for ₹2.5–6 crore Bengaluru flats. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In a post shared on Reddit, the man highlighted the high prices of several new residential projects in Bengaluru and wondered whether salaried professionals were earning enough to afford such expensive homes.

‘How are people affording Bengaluru homes?’

“Most new 3 BHK projects in Bangalore seem to start at ₹2.5 crore and can go up to ₹5–6 crore. Even with a large down payment, the EMI could easily be ₹1–1.5 lakh or more. Are so many people really earning ₹3–5 lakh per month?” the Reddit user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned whether buyers were taking the potential risks into account before making such substantial long-term financial commitments, particularly at a time when professionals are worried about layoffs and uncertainty surrounding the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned whether buyers were taking the potential risks into account before making such substantial long-term financial commitments, particularly at a time when professionals are worried about layoffs and uncertainty surrounding the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs. {{/usCountry}}

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“With layoffs, AI-related uncertainty and job insecurity, how are buyers comfortable committing to such huge EMIs for 20–25 years? Is it mainly because of dual incomes, family wealth or the sale of an older property, or are people simply taking a massive financial risk?” he added.

The post was shared under the title, “How are people affording ₹2.5–6 crore flats in Bangalore?”

Take a look here at the post:

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Reddit users share similar concerns

The post attracted several reactions, with users agreeing that housing prices in Bengaluru appeared increasingly difficult for salaried professionals to afford.

“These prices feel completely disconnected from salaries,” one user wrote, agreeing with the concerns raised in the post.

Another person suggested that some buyers might be stretching their finances beyond comfortable limits, writing, “Many buyers are probably taking a huge financial risk.”

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A third user commented on the broader state of the city’s property market and said, “Bangalore’s housing market feels unaffordable now.”

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Another Reddit user simply agreed with the original poster’s concerns, writing, “Yes, you're right.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)