Bengaluru man reveals ‘ 0 remote work hacks’ in Whitefield: ‘Free WiFi, AC and charging all day’

A Bengaluru man has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he described as a “remote job hack” for people looking for a free place to sit and work in the city’s Whitefield area. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Amol Narang, shared a video from Nexus Shantiniketan Mall and listed several spots where remote workers can use WiFi, air conditioning and charging points without spending any money.

A Bengaluru man listed free laptop friendly spots inside a Whitefield mall for remote workers. (Instagram/amol_narang)

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The clip, which was shared with the caption, “Sit & work on laptop for free in Bengaluru,” shows Narang moving through different areas of the mall while explaining where people can sit with their laptops.

In the text overlaid on the video, Narang wrote, “Remote job hacks: Sit and work all day with free WiFi, AC, and charging for ₹0 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, legally.”

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‘Free WiFi, AC and charging for ₹ 0’

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{{^usCountry}} Narang then shared a detailed breakdown of the places inside the mall that can be used as free workstations. He wrote, “Go to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield. Spot 1: Head to the second floor and look for the Zeiss Vision Center. You will find workstations near the railing. Connect to the Nexus free WiFi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narang then shared a detailed breakdown of the places inside the mall that can be used as free workstations. He wrote, “Go to Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield. Spot 1: Head to the second floor and look for the Zeiss Vision Center. You will find workstations near the railing. Connect to the Nexus free WiFi.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, “Spot 2: Go to the UG floor near Starbucks and move towards the backside seating area. Spot 3: Behind the Starbucks seating area, free charging points are available. You can also connect to Starbucks high speed free WiFi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “Spot 2: Go to the UG floor near Starbucks and move towards the backside seating area. Spot 3: Behind the Starbucks seating area, free charging points are available. You can also connect to Starbucks high speed free WiFi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bengaluru man also suggested two more options for those looking for a quiet corner to work. “Spot 4: Visit Chaayos on the UG floor and connect to the free WiFi there. Spot 5: You can also sit outside the mall and work. Just make sure your mobile hotspot is turned on,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bengaluru man also suggested two more options for those looking for a quiet corner to work. “Spot 4: Visit Chaayos on the UG floor and connect to the free WiFi there. Spot 5: You can also sit outside the mall and work. Just make sure your mobile hotspot is turned on,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to Bengaluru work hack

The video has amused many social media users, especially those familiar with Bengaluru’s remote work culture and the city’s crowded cafes.

One user wrote, “Bro just leaked the best free coworking space in Whitefield.” Another said, “Now everyone from Bengaluru will reach there with laptops.” A third user commented, “This is actually useful for people who work remotely and need a change from home.”

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Another Instagram user joked, “Nexus mall management after watching this video: Noted.” Someone else wrote, “Bengaluru people can turn any place into a startup office.” One user added, “Free WiFi, AC and charging in this economy is a blessing.” Another reaction read, “This is why Bengaluru is the real remote work capital.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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