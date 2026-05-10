Bengaluru man’s 25 km commute on electric unicycle leaves traffic cop curious: ‘He asked to try it’

A Bengaluru man’s daily commute on an electric unicycle turned into an unexpected and heartwarming moment after a traffic policeman stopped him out of curiosity and later tried riding the vehicle himself.

A Bengaluru man’s 25 km daily commute on an electric unicycle caught a traffic cop’s attention on the road.(Instagram/ jro_thestreetrider)

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The man, identified as Jerome Anand, shared the incident on Instagram, where he posted a video of his interaction with the traffic police official. What began as a routine ride back home after office soon became an amusing exchange about his unusual mode of transport.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, Anand said, “Hi everyone! After office, I started my usual ride back home on my EUC. My home is almost 25 kilometers away, so this one-wheel is actually my daily commuter. Riding in Bengaluru traffic is an adventure. Suddenly, traffic police stopped me. At first, I thought maybe they would have some objection. But he was very curious.” ‘No petrol tension, no parking issues’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Anand said, “Hi everyone! After office, I started my usual ride back home on my EUC. My home is almost 25 kilometers away, so this one-wheel is actually my daily commuter. Riding in Bengaluru traffic is an adventure. Suddenly, traffic police stopped me. At first, I thought maybe they would have some objection. But he was very curious.” ‘No petrol tension, no parking issues’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anand explained that the vehicle was an electric unicycle and said he used it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. He further shared that he told the policeman about the benefits of using it in city traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand explained that the vehicle was an electric unicycle and said he used it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. He further shared that he told the policeman about the benefits of using it in city traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I explained that this is an electric unicycle, and I use it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. And happily, I told him, no petrol tension, no parking issues, and traffic can also be managed easily. I told him I commute long distances on this; he was surprised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I explained that this is an electric unicycle, and I use it almost everywhere in Bengaluru. And happily, I told him, no petrol tension, no parking issues, and traffic can also be managed easily. I told him I commute long distances on this; he was surprised,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The most interesting part came when the traffic policeman asked if he could try the EUC himself. Anand supported him as he stepped onto the vehicle, tried balancing, and slowly moved forward.

“For the first time, he actually managed it well. Not bad at all! Honestly, seeing his excitement made my day. EUC is not just a ride; it’s a conversation starter. Everywhere I go, people are curious about it. Who knows, maybe one day even traffic police will patrol Bengaluru roads on EUC!” Anand added.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the video

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Caught by traffic police… ended with him riding my EUC.”

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The video drew several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is the most Bengaluru thing I have seen today.” Another said, “The policeman’s curiosity made this so wholesome.” A third commented, “Future of Bengaluru traffic patrol looks interesting.” Another user wrote, “No petrol, no parking, this actually makes sense for the city.” Someone else said, “Loved how calmly he explained everything.” Another added, “That officer tried it better than many first timers.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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