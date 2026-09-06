Bengaluru man says 2-hour airport commute took as long as 1,500-km flight: ‘Struggle is real’

Bengaluru’s traffic and the long journey to Kempegowda International Airport have once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man claimed that his drive to the airport took as long as the flight of the person he was going to pick up. Frustrated by the two-hour commute, he said the passenger managed to travel around 1,500 kilometres in the same amount of time that he spent navigating the city’s traffic.

A man shared his frustration after Bengaluru traffic made his journey to the airport as long as a two-hour flight. (Instagram)

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(Also read: Man says Bengaluru airport-to-city ride took longer than flight from Ahmedabad: ‘You are making two journeys’)

The man, who goes by the username @mr.bhasad on Instagram, shared a video documenting his frustration with the journey to Bengaluru airport.

‘I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport’

In the clip, the man compared the duration of the flight with the time he had already spent travelling to the airport.

“Bro, I am so fed up with Bengaluru airport. I've come to pick someone up right now, and their flight was two hours long. How long did it take me in traffic? Two hours. Crossing three states from 1,500 kilometers away, he reached here in two hours, but I haven't been able to reach the airport, bro. I'm done with this city,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “Reaching Bengaluru airport is a struggle,” while the caption accompanying the post simply stated, “struggle is real”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the video read, “Reaching Bengaluru airport is a struggle,” while the caption accompanying the post simply stated, “struggle is real”. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

His complaint highlights a situation that many Bengaluru residents frequently discuss online: the amount of time required to travel between different parts of the city and its international airport, particularly during periods of heavy traffic.

Social media users relate to the struggle

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The video drew reactions from users who found the man’s comparison between the flight duration and the airport commute relatable.

One user summed up the irony, writing, “Two-hour flight, two-hour airport commute. Peak Bengaluru.” Another joked, “Gurgaon aao kabhi.”

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Others said the experience was familiar to people living in the city. “This is painfully relatable for Bengaluru residents,” one person commented, while another added, “Bengaluru traffic remains undefeated.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)