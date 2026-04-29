Bengaluru man shares 3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved 80,000

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a detailed breakdown of how he spent nearly ₹3.6 lakh in March while working as a software engineer in the city. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Souraja, posted a video in which he listed his major expenses for the month, including a new bike, money sent home, rent, investments, groceries and travel.

A Bengaluru man broke down his March expenses of ₹ 3.6 lakh, saying a new bike was his biggest purchase.(Instagram/this.is.souraja)

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(Also read: Bengaluru techie loses ₹11.5 lakh in Europe trip scam linked to Facebook page)

In the video, he said, “Come let me show you how I spent ₹3.6 lakhs in the month of March as a software engineer living in Bengaluru. So here are the things on which I spent in the last month. The most expensive thing was obviously my bike. I purchased it at the end of February and paid the ex showroom price using a credit card, so I had to clear the bill in March, which was around ₹2.51 lakhs.”

He added that he also sent money home. “Some money I send home and give to my mother, and that is around ₹50,000. Next is investments and SIPs, which is around ₹20,000. After that comes rent. I live in a shared 3 BHK flat and my share of the rent is around ₹18,000.”

Rent, groceries and travel costs

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{{^usCountry}} Souraja further explained that his cook and maid expenses came to around ₹3,700, while food orders and dinners cost him about ₹2,000. His electricity bill was ₹700, while phone and internet bills were not included as they are reimbursed by his company. He also said his share of groceries was around ₹5,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Souraja further explained that his cook and maid expenses came to around ₹3,700, while food orders and dinners cost him about ₹2,000. His electricity bill was ₹700, while phone and internet bills were not included as they are reimbursed by his company. He also said his share of groceries was around ₹5,000. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about fuel and travel, he said, “Fuel costs were a little high this month because of the new bike. I wanted to complete 1,000 kilometres before the first service, so I went to Coorg and my share of the trip expenses was around ₹6,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about fuel and travel, he said, “Fuel costs were a little high this month because of the new bike. I wanted to complete 1,000 kilometres before the first service, so I went to Coorg and my share of the trip expenses was around ₹6,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He concluded, “The total comes to around ₹3,59,000 to ₹3,60,000. Even after deducting this from the salary I received in March, I still saved around ₹80,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He concluded, “The total comes to around ₹3,59,000 to ₹3,60,000. Even after deducting this from the salary I received in March, I still saved around ₹80,000.” {{/usCountry}}

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Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

The clip has garnered a few reactions, with several users discussing salary, lifestyle and spending habits in Bengaluru. One user wrote, “Spending ₹3.6 lakh in one month and still saving ₹80,000 is the real flex.” Another said, “The bike changed the entire monthly expense calculation.”

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(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)

Some users also focused on his income. One person wrote, “Now everyone wants to know the salary, not the expenses.” Another added, “ ₹18,000 rent in Bengaluru sounds surprisingly reasonable.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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