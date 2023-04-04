Bengaluru man wins 44,75,00,000 on Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket lottery show

Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth, a man from Bengaluru, was recently named the grand prize winner in the Series 250 Big Ticket Live draw. For the unversed, Big Ticket is a live show held in Abu Dhabi. People from around the world can buy lottery tickets, and those whose numbers are announced during the live telecast win a certain amount of money or a luxury car. Now, Arun Kumar Vatakke Koroth has won Dh20 million (approximately. 44,75,00,000)

Big Ticket live from Abu Dhabi.(YouTube/@BigTicketLive)

As per the Gulf News. when Arun learned about the Big Ticket live draws from his friends, he started buying Big Ticket raffle tickets online. On March 22, he purchased his second ticket from the Big Ticket website to try his luck again.

The Big Ticket live, which was streamed yesterday, announced Arun's name for winning the lottery. A panel of people sitting on the stage even checked and verified his ticket. Once that was done, the hosts of the show called up Arun and informed him that he had won Dh20 million.

Watch the Big Ticket live here:

Since this live cast was done just one day ago, it has been liked over 1000 times and has several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Congratulations Arun. I'm very happy for you. I request you to use your money very wisely. God bless you." A second person added, "God blessed you, Arun Kumar." A third posted, "Congrats on all the winners."

