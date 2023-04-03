Karnataka elections: Congress workers protest in Bengaluru for tickets

Karnataka’s Congress workers from various constituencies held a protest outside the party office at Bengaluru’s Queens Road, demanding tickets for their leaders in the second list of candidates. The Congress party will hold a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday and likely announce the second list of candidates. Karnataka elections: Congress workers hold protest in Bengaluru for tickets

Speaking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said that the survey report will decide the names in the second list. He said, “Our party is winning the elections, hence there is a lot of demand for our party tickets. The CEC meeting will be held on Tuesday, and we are also getting a survey report of the constituencies. The best candidates will get the tickets.”

On March 25, the Congress party put out the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The remaining 100 names will reportedly be announced this week.

As the question over Kolar seat remains unanswered, Siddaramaiah said that he wants to contest from there as there is pressure from the party workers. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that he had only received one application from Siddaramaiah and he was allotted the ticket at Varuna.

Earlier, it was speculated that Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra will contest from the Varuna constituency, but the first list showed the name of a former CM in the place of Varuna. The BJP, however, is yet to release any names of their candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.