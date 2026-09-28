Bengaluru Microsoft techie shows off ‘mountain’ of goodies: 13 T-shirts, jackets, power banks and more

A Bengaluru-based tech professional working at Microsoft has caught attention online after giving viewers a glimpse of the enormous collection of company merchandise he has accumulated over the years. From bags and bottles to T-shirts, jackets, power banks and even a harmonica, his collection left social media users amused.

A Microsoft employee revealed his huge goodies collection, including 13 T-shirts, jackets, bags and power banks. (Instagram/kartikhustles)

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Taking to Instagram, Kartik Agarwal shared a video in which he laid out the various Microsoft goodies he received during different stages of his association with the company.

‘An entire mountain of goodies’

"Bro, people usually show you a few Microsoft goodies, but I'll show you an entire mountain of goodies, bro! A laptop sleeve, this is one bag, this is a second bag, and this is a third bag, plus two are at home. A Microsoft Rubik's Cube, a Microsoft stress ball, another stress ball, Microsoft socks, a tea-infuser bottle, this is a tumbler, bro, another bottle, yet another bottle, and two are at home," Agarwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He continued showing power banks, posters, an Xbox Game Pass, a Microsoft diary, plantable pens and pencils, a suitcase, jackets and a sizeable collection of T-shirts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued showing power banks, posters, an Xbox Game Pass, a Microsoft diary, plantable pens and pencils, a suitcase, jackets and a sizeable collection of T-shirts. {{/usCountry}}

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"This is one T-shirt, a second T-shirt, third T-shirt, fourth T-shirt, fifth T-shirt, sixth T-shirt, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and three are at home!" he said.

His collection also included a boarding pass holder, medals, awards, a mouth organ or harmonica, a shaker bottle, foam roller, fitness diary and stretch resistance bands that he said he received through Secret Santa.

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"A tin box of stickers, bro, there must be at least 50 stickers in this! And bro, all these various small knick-knacks and lanyards that I haven’t even gone through individually, you can just take a look, there’s a whole lot inside here as well. What happened, got tired already?" he added.

Collection spans internship to full-time role

The clip was shared with the caption: "Consistency > Motivation. My Microsoft Goodies Collection. I joined Microsoft full-time in July 2025, so this reel includes all the goodies I received during my MLSA, internship and full-time journey."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video drew reactions from users impressed by the sheer size of the collection. One person wrote, "That’s a whole Microsoft collection!" Another joked, "Bro can open his own Microsoft shop now." A third commented, "That’s an impressive collection." Another user was particularly surprised by his wardrobe haul, writing, "The number of T-shirts is crazy."

(Also read: ‘I have seen it all’: Microsoft techie on losing excitement after 2 years in the United States)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)