Bengaluru millionaire raises eyebrows with job post for executive assistant: ‘Help with family errands’

Paras Chopra, the Bengaluru-based founder of Wingify, is seeking an executive assistant who can manage his calendar, make travel arrangements, and help with family errands when needed. In a job post that has raised some eyebrows online, Chopra said that the executive assistant could be promoted to chief of staff over time if they showed potential. The entrepreneur, who does not own a car, also asked candidates to mention whether they own a vehicle in the detailed application form. A Bengaluru man's job post for an executive assistant has sparked a debate on X.

“I'm hiring an executive assistant in Bangalore!” announced Paras Chopra on X. He was recently in the news for selling a majority stake in his bootstrapped startup Wingify to private equity firm Everstone for about $200 million.

The application form

Chopra said that interested candidates could apply for the job using an application form. The form included a job description and certain questions that raised eyebrows on X.

For one thing, Chopra said that the selected candidate might have to pitch in with family errands. For another, questions to candidates included queries on whether they own a vehicle to help with errands in Bengaluru.

“I’m hiring an executive assistant. In this role, you will help set up calls, manage my calendar, make travel + event arrangements, and help with family errands. Over time, if you show potential, you could grow to be a Chief of Staff, where I’ll start involving you in strategic projects,” he wrote.

Asked to clarify what kind of family errands, Chopra replied: “Say, help select an interior designer for house that's getting made and keep a check on pace of construction. Or help plan a birthday party!”

One of the first things candidates filling the form were asked was: “Do you have a vehicle for helping with errands in Bangalore?”

The reactions

The hiring post has received over 50,000 views on X, where some said it looked more like the job description for a personal secretary rather than an executive assistant.

“This looks more like a personal secretary job profile because executive assistant to office of CEO/Directors looks very different and more closer to chief of staff title in startups,” X user Manohar said.

“This role can potentially grow to a chief of staff but the experience you have asked for looks like a PA?” another questioned.

“Family errands ? Is it an EA or maid - what are you looking for?” an X user asked the founder.

