Bengaluru rains flood iconic Church Street bookstore, over 4000 books destroyed: ‘This feels terrible’

The heavy rain that battered Bengaluru on Wednesday wreaked havoc on one of the city's iconic bookstores. The Bookworm, located on Church Street, shared a series of pictures of the flooded shop with books floating in the water.

Images shared by the iconic Church Street bookstore, The Bookworm. (Instagram/@thebookworm_blr)

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“Due to Heavy rain in Bangalore we lost 4000 to 5000 books,” the bookstore wrote on its Instagram page. The first picture shows a ground, presumably outside the store, covered in hail.

The rest of the pictures show books submerged or floating in rainwaters that flooded the store.

Social media rushes to help:

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{{^usCountry}} While many expressed their sadness over the situation, some offered to help and urged other book readers to pitch in as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many expressed their sadness over the situation, some offered to help and urged other book readers to pitch in as well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An individual wrote, “This happened to Kolkata's College Street last year, and they organised a ‘Wet Book Fair’ where many people showed up to support. I visited this bookstore last year, and bought so many books! Let us know how the bookstagram community can help.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual wrote, “This happened to Kolkata's College Street last year, and they organised a ‘Wet Book Fair’ where many people showed up to support. I visited this bookstore last year, and bought so many books! Let us know how the bookstagram community can help.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another expressed, “Reading community- all of you who are commenting, if you buy one of the soiled books and bring another friend to buy another, not only will they recover from their loss, but everyone who buys and reads them will also turn a little wiser. Books help, a bit of soiled books will also help. Please help this bookstore!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another expressed, “Reading community- all of you who are commenting, if you buy one of the soiled books and bring another friend to buy another, not only will they recover from their loss, but everyone who buys and reads them will also turn a little wiser. Books help, a bit of soiled books will also help. Please help this bookstore!” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 7 dead, several injured in Bengaluru hospital’s wall collapse amid heavy rain

A third commented, “So sorry to hear, Krishna. If at all there is any help any of us can do, please let us know!” A fourth posted, “So sorry for your loss. If any of the damaged books are in a state to be read, I would be willing to buy as many as possible. I don’t mind contributing this way to a place that caters to thousands of readers.”

What will happen to the damaged books?

Proprietor Krishna, in a conversation with Deccan Herald, said that days earlier, the store added extra stock. “We had added extra stock because of the summer holidays when business rises. However, many books are damaged.”

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The outlet reported that the store plans to save some books by drying them in sunlight and later selling them at a discounted price. However, some pieces are so badly damaged that they would have to be discarded.

“These days publishers use recycled paper, so the quality is poor and most books do not withstand water damage. Comics such as Asterix and Obelix have zero chance of survival as they are made with oil paper,” Krishna told the outlet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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