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    7 dead, several injured in Bengaluru hospital’s wall collapse amid heavy rain

    At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed

    Published on: Apr 29, 2026 7:28 PM IST
    By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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    At least seven people were killed and several others injured after a compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed as heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

    A compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed as heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. (Screengrab/ ANI)
    A compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed as heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening. (Screengrab/ ANI)

    “This is a shocking incident. Seven people have died and seven are injured. The condition of the injured is not critical. I am heading there. Will give further information after the visit. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” Shivajinagar Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rizwan Arshad said.

    Preliminary information suggests that several of those affected were street vendors operating from pushcarts along the footpath near the hospital. Others were pedestrians passing through the area when the structure gave way amid intense rain and wind.

    “I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that’s why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done...” deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar says,

    Chief minister Siddaramaiah is at the location. More details are awaited.

    • Arun Dev
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arun Dev

      Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/7 Dead, Several Injured In Bengaluru Hospital’s Wall Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
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