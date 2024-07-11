Bengaluru restaurant gives vintage ceiling fans a modern twist: ‘Appears scary at times’

A restaurant in Bengaluru took customers back in time by bring back old traditional fans but with a modern twist. The unusual ceiling fan was spotted at a restaurant in Bengaluru.(X/@Bobbycal)

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of the ancient-looking yet motorised ceiling fans that work on electricity.

“Latest type of fans. In a hotel at Bangalore. Life is a Circle,” Surendra Tapuriah wrote on X, sharing the video of the fans swaying in the restaurant. No customers were seen sitting at any of the tables in the large hall.

The restaurant, which has traditional interiors, has several of such fans which consist of an ornamental off-white fabric with motifs on it and with golden tassels. The rectangular fans sway from the ceiling with the help of electricity.

Traditional artwork and other decorations on the walls matched the overall mood of the restaurant.

A post managed to acquire over 7.5 lakh views, over 9,000 ‘likes’, and 180 comments.

Watch the viral clip here:

Back in the day, the rectangular fans did not run on electricty but with the help of air flow.

“Reminds me of the pankhawalas during the British era,” X user Sambhav Gupta said, sharing a photo of the ancient pankhawalas, who served as human fans for in the colonial era in India.

“Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and seeing this," user Choy joked.

Sanjay Kishore commented, “Life is a circle.”

Another user said, “This is an extremely efficient way of fanning. Uses much less energy than a normal fan.”

“Different types of fans in the new restaurant in Bangalore feel will be like king,” Bengaluru resident Arif Falah said, sharing the same video.

