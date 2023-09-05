Bengaluru startup under fire after sharing 'passive aggressive' response to a customer

Nash Vail, the co-founder of a Bengaluru startup called Fold Money has apologised to a customer for sharing a 'passive aggressive' response to their feedback. Since the tweet made by the company went viral, many people criticised them

A startup's reply to a customer did not go well with netizens. (Unsplash)

It all started when X (formerly Twitter) user Dushyant took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "Fold money has turned out to be such an empty burger. A ton of banks are not supported, fails to fetch transactions half the time, and doesn’t fetch them frequently either. Really fell for the invite hype." (Also Read: Bengaluru start-up fires 18 employees, sparks Twitter debate for offering job assistance)

Soon, the company replied to his tweet, asking him to "research a bit before signing up for an app that's in beta".

But this is not where it ends. Dushyant informed the company that he had not read their blog post before installing the app. To this, Fold Money said, "Yup dragging the hard work of a team in public, especially the one you didn't pay for, without understanding how the product works is much easier than reading a blog post."

At last, Dushyant finally wrote them back about being 'passive aggressive' on social media.

After this tweet went viral, Nash Vail, the co-founder of Fold Money, replied to a X user and apologised. "We have a whole channel with 100s of feedbacks. You’ve been in the design industry long enough to understand what feedback is. Still, we have apologised for handling it too harshly," wrote Vail.

The tweet was shared by Dushyant on September 2. It has since been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also garnered more than 500 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post and criticised Fold Money for handling the situation poorly.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Oh wow. @foldmoney_is already showing its true colours. This attitude towards a user who is a beta tester for free doesn't bode well for a company that intends to help you manage your money. Better now than later, I suppose."

A second added, "So who’s job is it exactly to make the product understandable for the user? If a user fails at understanding your product, who exactly failed? Who’s working for who’s convenience and planning to make money later from them?" (Also Read: Bengaluru startup founder faces backlash for 'celebrating' layoffs in Twitter post)

"True. Got irritated with their invite codes. In a matter of minutes, the code got expired. Thought it had too much demand, but later realised they limited to a tiny number for each code. So uninstalled the app. After a week or so, received their invite via email. Was too disappointed with the features — I was in the impression that the transactions in my HDFC Bank would be auto-tagged as seen in one of the videos or posts. It was really lame. Now, the way they respond to feedback — uninstalled again," expressed a third.

A fourth shared, "Good lesson in customer service. How to talk to your beta users. I wonder how long it will take for fold to fold."

