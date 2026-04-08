Bengaluru techie calls out 'hiring scam after spotting 'fake' employee profiles: 'Don't waste your time'

“Around Month's ago i've appiled for a company called ‘Zorvyn’. Last week I got shortlisted for a backend assessment. Before beginning i just wanted to research a bit about the company, and found out a few unusual things. The employee's profiles seemed to be FAKE, with random experience and education details. The CTO especially, isn't it unsual for an IIT 2015 graduate to create a linkedIn profile in 2025,” the techie wrote.

The techie shared that he began researching the company before starting the assignment and noticed several inconsistencies. He alleged that employee profiles linked to the firm appeared fake, with random experience and education details. He also pointed out that the company’s supposed CTO had created a LinkedIn profile only recently, despite claiming to have graduated years ago.

In a post on X, the techie, who goes by Asmit on social media, claimed that a company called “Zorvyn” appeared suspicious after he was shortlisted for a backend assessment. “Every detail of this company doesn’t look right,” he wrote, urging others not to waste time on such opportunities.

A Bengaluru -based techie has warned job seekers about a suspected hiring scam, saying a company he applied to did not seem genuine.

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He further claimed that multiple profiles sharing their assessment experiences seemed suspicious, with what appeared to be AI-generated profile pictures. He also highlighted images where well-known company branding had allegedly been edited to replace logos with Zorvyn’s, raising further doubts.

“Pura website looks vibe-coded,” the techie wrote, adding that the company claimed to serve over 600 clients despite having very few visible employees online. “Don't waste your time on this especially those with assignments by just looking at the pay,” he concluded.

(Also Read: Fresher calls out ‘hiring scam’ after recruiter assigns tasks but ghosts on joining day)

Social media reactions The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences in the comments section. Several people also shared screenshots of assessment emails they said they received from the company, adding to the growing concern.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I also had doubts on this. Didn't seem genuine from the beginning.”

“Thankyou so much for opening my eyes I also got assesment for data analytics role and i was serious and spent 3 hours on that assesment. Now got to know thank you so much,” commented another.

“That's why I didn't complete the assessment! The website was vibe coded and I think they wanted to get data or complete there assignments,” wrote a third user.

One user also pointed to a broader issue, noting that job seekers are increasingly being targeted with misleading opportunities. “At this point of time where students are struggling to get their internship even when they are capable of that position , there are several companies who are just selling their courses or making false statements with fancy stipend to attract them. We all have to be carefull,” the user wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the techie. The article will be updated once a response is received.