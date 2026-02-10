Bengaluru techie gets death threats for building AI-based buffet app: ‘Why go this low’
The Bengaluru techie’s post on getting death threats after building an AI-powered wedding buffet app has shocked social media.
A Bengaluru techie claimed that he has been receiving death threats for building an AI-powered tool for Indian wedding buffets. The user who goes by Pankaj on X alleged that since a post about his side project went viral, he has been receiving intense negative comments, especially on DM, including some targeting his family.
“Man, I'm literally getting DEATH THREATS for building a buffet app. I build useless stupid projects for fun. I'm not curing cancer here. Had a funny idea, built it, shared on x. It went viral. Now people are DMing me ‘I hope you die’ ‘I'll kill you if I see you’ and s**t about my family. For a buffet app. A joke.”
He continued, “Troll me all you want. Make fun of my stupid ideas. I literally do it myself. But death threats? not 1-2 people. Tens. You don't know what someone is going thru. and you're sending this over what? since when did we start sending death threats over silly weekend projects??????”
He added, “I can block and move on sure. But why go this low? What is wrong with some of you? Not cool.”
The techie concluded his post with a few screenshots which purportedly show the DMs he received about the buffet app.
Why the death threats?
Many were curious about why the techie received such a series of responses for something that could be labelled a fun project. Explaining, the techie replied that some people accused him of harming the environment with his AI side projects.
While replying to a comment on his X post, Pankaj wrote, “Apparently, some people are not happy that I'm ‘wasting ai’ and causing environmental damage by building useless things.”
HT.com has reached out to Pankaj, this report will be updated once he responds.
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “Free and unhindered access to the internet for those with declining mental health (there’s no other way I can frame this if someone's default reaction to a fun post is death threats). I’ve never once wished death or ill fate on even my worst enemies. It is definitely not natural and is sociopathic.” Another expressed, “Block and move on - don’t simmer on it, it will affect you negatively."
A third posted, “Brother, just mute them or block them. You are literally doing a great job with your experience. Just avoid these negative thoughts. Those are people who can't do s**t in their life. This is just jealousy. Keep building.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, we’re really regressing as a society. I’m so sorry you’re facing this. Your projects are amazing, and nobody deserves to be threatened for doing what they love. Please take care.”
Impact of AI on the environment:
According to a 2025 report published by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), “Rapid development and deployment of powerful generative AI models comes with environmental consequences, including increased electricity demand and water consumption.” Though AI
The report explained, “The computational power required to train generative AI models that often have billions of parameters, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, can demand a staggering amount of electricity, which leads to increased carbon dioxide emissions and pressures on the electric grid.”
It continued, “Beyond electricity demands, a great deal of water is needed to cool the hardware used for training, deploying, and fine-tuning generative AI models, which can strain municipal water supplies and disrupt local ecosystems.”
Though generative AI’s impact on the environment is concerning, it doesn’t justify anyone threatening another human being for creating a fun AI project.
