Bengaluru techie gets death threats for building AI-based buffet app: ‘Why go this low’

A Bengaluru techie claimed that he has been receiving death threats for building an AI-powered tool for Indian wedding buffets. The user who goes by Pankaj on X alleged that since a post about his side project went viral, he has been receiving intense negative comments, especially on DM, including some targeting his family. Death threats received by a Bengaluru techie over an AI app. (X/@the2ndfloorguy)

“Man, I'm literally getting DEATH THREATS for building a buffet app. I build useless stupid projects for fun. I'm not curing cancer here. Had a funny idea, built it, shared on x. It went viral. Now people are DMing me ‘I hope you die’ ‘I'll kill you if I see you’ and s**t about my family. For a buffet app. A joke.”

He continued, “Troll me all you want. Make fun of my stupid ideas. I literally do it myself. But death threats? not 1-2 people. Tens. You don't know what someone is going thru. and you're sending this over what? since when did we start sending death threats over silly weekend projects??????”

He added, “I can block and move on sure. But why go this low? What is wrong with some of you? Not cool.”

The techie concluded his post with a few screenshots which purportedly show the DMs he received about the buffet app.

Why the death threats? Many were curious about why the techie received such a series of responses for something that could be labelled a fun project. Explaining, the techie replied that some people accused him of harming the environment with his AI side projects.

While replying to a comment on his X post, Pankaj wrote, “Apparently, some people are not happy that I'm ‘wasting ai’ and causing environmental damage by building useless things.”

HT.com has reached out to Pankaj, this report will be updated once he responds.