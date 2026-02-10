‘Your hometown is Hyderabad’: Internet drags Satya Nadella’s Indian roots over Super Bowl tweet

“Congrats to our hometown Super Bowl champs @Seahawks! So thrilled for our city and the 12s!” the tech leader wrote.

The Seattle Seahawks became Super Bowl champions for the second time as they beat the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara. Following the win, many took to social media to celebrate, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. However, his post was hit with a series of racist remarks, with many dragging his Indian roots into the conversation.

What did social media say? An individual wrote, “Your hometown is Hyderabad, bruh.” Another added, “I think your city is Hyderabad.”

A third commented, “But your hometown is somewhere in India, and your people are Indians. That is why you discriminate against American workers.” A fourth expressed, “It’s not your hometown.” A few also dropped racist and abusive remarks.

Though several reacted to Satya Nadella’s post negatively, many supported the NFL fan and joined him in celebrating the Seattle Seahawks' win.

One curious user asked Grok, “What did he [Satya Nadella] mean by 12s?” The AI chatbot responded, “The ‘12s’ refers to Seattle Seahawks fans, stemming from the '12th man' tradition where the crowd's energy acts as an extra player on the field. Congrats to them on the Super Bowl win!”

Who won the Super Bowl 2026? The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl victory by defeating the New England Patriots. The matchup between two of the NFL's strongest teams took place at Levi's Stadium.