‘Your hometown is Hyderabad’: Internet drags Satya Nadella’s Indian roots over Super Bowl tweet
While many resonated with Satya Nadella’s Super Bowl post, there were some who dropped racist remarks.
The Seattle Seahawks became Super Bowl champions for the second time as they beat the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara. Following the win, many took to social media to celebrate, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. However, his post was hit with a series of racist remarks, with many dragging his Indian roots into the conversation.
“Congrats to our hometown Super Bowl champs @Seahawks! So thrilled for our city and the 12s!” the tech leader wrote.
Also Read: Microsoft commits $17.5 billion to India’s AI future, internet says ‘golden era just began’
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “Your hometown is Hyderabad, bruh.” Another added, “I think your city is Hyderabad.”
A third commented, “But your hometown is somewhere in India, and your people are Indians. That is why you discriminate against American workers.” A fourth expressed, “It’s not your hometown.” A few also dropped racist and abusive remarks.
Also Read: Satya Nadella plans second India visit in less than a year amid Microsoft's AI overdrive
Though several reacted to Satya Nadella’s post negatively, many supported the NFL fan and joined him in celebrating the Seattle Seahawks' win.
One curious user asked Grok, “What did he [Satya Nadella] mean by 12s?” The AI chatbot responded, “The ‘12s’ refers to Seattle Seahawks fans, stemming from the '12th man' tradition where the crowd's energy acts as an extra player on the field. Congrats to them on the Super Bowl win!”
Who won the Super Bowl 2026?
The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl victory by defeating the New England Patriots. The matchup between two of the NFL's strongest teams took place at Levi's Stadium.
Where does Satya Nadella live?
Satya Nadella, who is originally from Hyderabad, India, lives in the USA with his family. The Microsoft CEO earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More