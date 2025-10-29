Satya Nadella plans second India visit in less than a year amid Microsoft's AI overdrive

Satya Nadella is set to visit India for a second time in less than a year, as Microsoft Corp. eyes an AI play in a country that has the largest internet population outside of China. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (File Photo)

The Microsoft CEO is likely to travel to the country of his birth in December, Reuters reported citing sources. During the visit, he plans to hold meetings with top government officials in New Delhi, address two AI-related events in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and meet key customers and India employees. The Redmond-based company has 20,000 staff in India across 10 cities.

Microsoft did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. HT.com has not independently verified this information on Nadella's likely visit.

Satya Nadella's India visit in January 2025 Microsoft, during Nadella's first India visit in January, announced a $3 billion investment over two years to expand AI and cloud infrastructure across existing and new data centres in India.

Separately, the company signed an agreement with India AI to train 500,000 people in AI tools by 2026 and set up an ‘AI Catalysts Centre of Excellence’ to take artificial intelligence into rural areas.

Microsoft also tied up up Apollo Hospitals Ltd. for AI in medical research and improving healthcare. A five-year deal with RailTel Corp. was also signed to drive AI functions in the public sector.