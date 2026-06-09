Bengaluru techie leaves at 4:30 am to work from Chikkamagaluru, internet wants to join him

A Bengaluru techie turned his regular workday into a refreshing getaway by choosing to work from Chikkamagaluru. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video documenting his early morning drive from Bengaluru to the coffee land of Karnataka.

A Bengaluru techie turned a regular office day into a scenic work trip to Chikkamagaluru. (Instagram/thisis.ankit)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting'">Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')

In the clip, Ankit said, “Bro, working from the office all the time gets so boring for all of us. That’s why I thought I’d work from Chikkamagaluru this week. So come with me to the coffee land of Karnataka.”

Early morning drive from Bengaluru

Ankit shared that he and his friend, whom he referred to as Sachiv ji, planned to leave for Chikkamagaluru on Friday morning as they had a standup meeting scheduled at 12 pm. To avoid Bengaluru’s traffic and save time, they started their journey at 4.30 am.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “On our way, we first took NH 44 and then NH 75. The benefit of leaving early in the morning is that you get to escape the city traffic and you save a lot of time,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On our way, we first took NH 44 and then NH 75. The benefit of leaving early in the morning is that you get to escape the city traffic and you save a lot of time,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The duo reached their breakfast point, Dhruvathare, at 7.30 am. After finishing breakfast, they continued their journey towards Chikkamagaluru. Ankit said the highway from Bengaluru to Hassan was in good condition, adding that although there were a few diversions, they were able to cruise comfortably for most of the journey.

(Also read: Bengaluru software developer drives Rapido on weekends despite MNC job with 6-figure salary)

Work mode in the coffee land

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After crossing Belur, Ankit said they moved from the national highway to the state highway. He described the stretch as one of the most beautiful roads near Bengaluru.

“We reached our stay at exactly 11 AM. First things first, I turned on my laptop, checked Slack, attended meetings, and sat down to code with AI,” he said in the video.

He ended the clip by encouraging others to plan a similar trip with their friends.

The clip was shared with the caption, “work from Chikkamagaluru.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The video received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Literally it’s very beautiful.” Another commented, “I also want to be part of this trip.” A third user said, “This looks so interesting.” Another reacted, “Wow, I have only one word, wow.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)