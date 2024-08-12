Bengaluru techie works on laptop outside momo shop: ‘His priorities are sorted’

The sight of a man working on his laptop while waiting at a food stall has sparked a broader discussion on the priorities of tech professionals. While the sight may seem out of place in any other city - in Bengaluru, the tech capital of India, it is almost unsurprising to find a young professional busy with work in a social setting. Only in Bengaluru: A man works on his laptop while waiting for food.(X/@kritikatwtss)

X user Kritika Kumari shared a picture of the techie in question using a laptop while standing outside a momo shop in Bengaluru. “His priorities are sorted,” she wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

People in the comments section were plenty amused by the picture and made jokes about corporate employees.

“Kicking bug out from his code,” wrote one X user. Another simply described the picture as “Corporate employee.”

“Corporates teach privacy protection and data protection.. sab gaya pani me (Corporates teach privacy protection and data protection, he has discarded all of that),” wrote D Shivsagar, an X user.

Some made up funny scenarios to explain why the techie had his laptop out while standing on the roadside. “kuch nhi phone office mein bhul gaya h, toh Momos wale ko Net Banking se money transfer kr raha hai (He forgot his phone in office. Now he’s transferring money to the momo shop owner through net banking),” joked Siddhant Prateek.

“Maybe he lost his phone while travelling . So he is ordering the food using laptop,” another person quipped.

Believe it or not, this is not even the most bizarre place where techies have been spotted working. In March, a photograph of a man working on his laptop inside a theatre in Bengaluru had sparked a conversation about work-life balance on social media. That same month, the sight of a person attending a video call while driving a two-wheeler in the Silicon Valley of India had gone viral online.