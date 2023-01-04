Bengaluru traffic cop climbs huge hoarding structure, risks his life to rescue stuck bird. Watch

A traffic policeman from Bengaluru has created a buzz among Twitter users after a video showing him rescuing a stuck bird was shared online. The video captures how he climbed a huge hoarding structure to help the bird get out of the sticky situation. While people cannot stop praising the cop’s efforts, a few wondered about the lack of safety equipment during the rescue mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Traffic in West Division in Bengaluru City, posted the video on Twitter. “The hidden and unexplored side of a policeman,” he tweeted. In the next line, he shared that the cop captured in the video is Mr Suresh from Rajajinagar Traffic Police Station.

The video opens to show Suresh halfway climbing the hoarding structure. Soon he gets to the top near the stuck bird. He then holds onto the structure with one hand and uses the other to rescue the bird.

Take a look at the rescue video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video that was shared a few days ago has received more than 1.1 lakh views. The tweet has also sparked a conversation among people about the use of necessary safety measures during such situations.

Here are some of the comments from people:

“This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded,” praised a Twitter user. “Excellent job! While this is such a lovely gesture please use a harness belt and helmet next time . It takes lots of effort and training to be a cop, so we should not be negligent even while carrying such generous tasks,” advised another. “Appreciate the action but not at the cost of safety. Like how you insist on helmets for all riders, safety should be a priority for the policeman as well. He too has a family back home,” posted a third. “Sir please ensure that he gets some recognition. Such acts of selflessness must be rewarded,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}