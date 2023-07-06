Bengaluru woman makes 1 kg Kimchi for tenant as a welcome gift

Amidst the ongoing criticism faced by landlords in Bengaluru who are demanding extensive documentation from tenants, including employment proof, social media profiles, academic scores, and college details, here comes a heartwarming story that will bring a smile to your face. A woman in Bengaluru went the extra mile when subletting her apartment to a tenant by preparing Kimchi, a Korean side dish made of salted and fermented vegetables, from scratch. In the comments section of her post, the woman expressed that the tenant casually mentioned their liking for Kimchi, which is why she prepared a batch.

A batch of Kimchi prepared by the Bengaluru woman for her tenant. (Twitter/@squibsters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I made a 1 kg batch of kimchi and stored it in the fridge for my tenant before subletting my apartment to him. (Is there a best landlord award I can apply for),” wrote the Twitter user who goes by Squibsters on the micro-blogging site. Alongside, she posted a picture of kimchi she had prepared from scratch.

Take a look at the dish prepared by the woman for her tenant:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared on July 5, has accumulated over 40,200 views and more than 400 likes. Additionally, the post has also received a plethora of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

A Twitter user posted, “What if they don’t like Kimchi?” To this, the original poster replied, “Haha, he said he did in passing, so I made it as a small welcome gift.” “Nice, but the best landlord is mine who didn’t increase rent for the last four years,” commented another. A third shared, “Cutest gesture.” “Find me a landlord like this please,” wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, “That’s so sweet of you.” What do you think about the sweet gesture extended by the woman in preparing homemade Kimchi for her tenant? If you live on rent or have ever rented an apartment, what’s the most memorable thing your landlord has done for you?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail