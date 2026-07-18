Bengaluru woman moved after Flipkart delivery agent avoids ringing doorbell: ‘Didn’t want to wake the baby’

A Bengaluru woman has shared a heartwarming experience involving a Flipkart delivery agent whose small but thoughtful gesture left her deeply moved. The delivery partner avoided ringing the doorbell after noticing that the order contained baby diapers, as he feared the sound might wake a sleeping child inside the house.

A Bengaluru woman was moved when a delivery agent skipped the doorbell after spotting diapers in her order. (Instagram/dakshnmom)

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The woman, identified as Nivedita Rai, shared a video on the Instagram account @dakshnmom, which features content related to her young son and is managed by her.

(Also read: ‘I show up at Flipkart for her’: Bengaluru woman recalls mother pawning gold bangles to pay admission fee)

A late night diaper order

In the caption accompanying the video, Rai explained that she suddenly realised her baby had run out of diapers after forgetting to order them earlier in the day.

"Suddenly, I realised that my baby’s diapers were completely over. I had totally forgotten to order them during the day. So, around 10 PM, I quickly placed an order on Flipkart Minutes, hoping it would arrive soon," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The delivery partner arrived at her home at around 10.30 pm. However, instead of ringing the doorbell, he called her and politely asked her to open the door. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delivery partner arrived at her home at around 10.30 pm. However, instead of ringing the doorbell, he called her and politely asked her to open the door. {{/usCountry}}

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"Madam, please open the door," he told her over the phone.

When Rai stepped outside, she asked the delivery agent why he had chosen not to ring the bell. His response took her by surprise.

"He smiled and said, ‘I saw it was a diaper order. I thought there must be a baby at home, and the baby might be sleeping. I didn’t want to wake the baby, so I called instead,’" she recalled.

Small gesture wins hearts

Rai said the delivery partner’s consideration for a child he had never met touched her deeply.

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"That one sentence completely melted my heart. In a world where everyone is in a hurry, someone took a moment to think about a sleeping baby they had never even met. Sometimes, it’s the smallest acts of kindness from strangers that stay with you forever," she added.

The text displayed over the video read, "The sweetest delivery experience I've ever had with delivery guy."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip prompted warm reactions from social media users. One person wrote, "This is such a thoughtful gesture. Kindness still exists." Another commented, "He deserves appreciation for being so considerate."

A third user said, "Only parents understand how precious a sleeping baby is." Another added, "This small act says so much about his character."

(Also read: 'Took the longest route': Bengaluru woman shares how she switched careers twice before joining Flipkart)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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