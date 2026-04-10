Bengaluru woman pays 24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a debate online after sharing what she gets in return for paying ₹24,000 rent for what she describes as a “very average-size room”. Taking to Instagram, Isha Arora posted a video that has since drawn mixed reactions from viewers, many of whom are divided over whether the cost is justified.

A Bengaluru woman shared her ₹ 24,000 room with a scenic lake view, leaving users divided over whether the rent was justified.(Instagram/1shaarora)

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(Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral)

In the now-viral clip, Arora offers a glimpse of her living space and the surrounding view that comes with it. While the room itself appears modest, it is the scenery outside that has captured attention.

‘This is what I wake up to every morning’

In the video, she explains her perspective on the rent, saying, “I pay 24,000 for a one very average-size room in Bengaluru, but if you look at the other side of my bed, this is what I wake up to every single morning. These cherry blossoms are just so beautiful. The other side of my bed is this gorgeous, gorgeous lake. So, so pretty. You get that.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip pans across blooming trees and a serene lakeside view, highlighting what she considers the true value of her living situation. She captioned the video, “Worth it?? 24k rent in Bengaluru”, inviting viewers to weigh in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip pans across blooming trees and a serene lakeside view, highlighting what she considers the true value of her living situation. She captioned the video, “Worth it?? 24k rent in Bengaluru”, inviting viewers to weigh in. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet divided over ‘worth it’ factor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet divided over ‘worth it’ factor {{/usCountry}}

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The post quickly gained traction online, with users sharing a range of opinions in the comments section. While some admired the scenic surroundings, others questioned whether the rent matched the size and practicality of the room.

One user wrote, “The view is stunning, but 24k for a small room still feels too much.” Another said, “Honestly, waking up to this every day would make it worth it for me.” A third commented, “Bengaluru rent is getting out of hand, no matter how pretty the view is.” A fourth added, “Nature like this is rare in cities, so I kind of get why she pays that much.”

(Also read: ‘From PTA meetings to this’: Bengaluru woman says parents asked her manager about her behaviour at work)

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Some users leaned more critically towards the pricing. One remarked, “You are paying for the view, not the room.” Another said, “I would rather have a bigger space than a nice view.” Meanwhile, another user shared, “This is exactly why people still choose Bengaluru despite high rents.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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