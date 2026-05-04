Bengaluru woman says city’s hustle culture outshines Delhi, Gurgaon: ‘This vibe is what I love’
A Bengaluru woman praised the city’s hustle culture, saying its driven vibe made it stand out from Delhi and Gurgaon.
A woman in Bengaluru has shared why she feels the city stands apart from other major Indian cities. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Vidhi, posted a video in which she spoke about Bengaluru’s energetic work culture and the constant buzz around careers, startups and self growth.
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‘Hustle culture is real’
In the video, Vidhi said, “I have lived in Delhi, I have lived in Gurgaon, I have lived in Bengaluru, but the culture in Bengaluru is insane. Like, if you go anywhere in Bengaluru, you'll find a lot of young crowd, and they would be talking about one thing or the other that is relating to the hustle they are doing in life. Some would be just working on their startup, some would be talking about their LeetCode DSA questions, some would be talking about the switch they want to do, some would be talking about a business idea they wanted to just execute, and this hustle culture is real. This makes Bengaluru look really different. This vibe of Bengaluru is what I love about the city.”
The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “That is what makes Bengaluru different.”{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “That is what makes Bengaluru different.”{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts{{/usCountry}}
The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Vidhi’s take on the city’s professional energy. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bengaluru is not just a city, it is a mindset.” Another said, “Every cafe here feels like a startup meeting room.”{{/usCountry}}
The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Vidhi’s take on the city’s professional energy. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bengaluru is not just a city, it is a mindset.” Another said, “Every cafe here feels like a startup meeting room.”{{/usCountry}}
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A third user commented, “This is so true. People are always building something here.” Another reaction read, “The hustle is inspiring, but sometimes it can also feel exhausting.” One person wrote, “Only in Bengaluru will you hear people discussing LeetCode at dinner.” Another said, “That is exactly why I love this city.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)