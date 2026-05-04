Bengaluru woman says city’s hustle culture outshines Delhi, Gurgaon: ‘This vibe is what I love’

A woman in Bengaluru has shared why she feels the city stands apart from other major Indian cities. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Vidhi, posted a video in which she spoke about Bengaluru’s energetic work culture and the constant buzz around careers, startups and self growth.

A Bengaluru woman shared how the city’s hustle culture shaped its unique and energetic vibe.(Instagram/chup_kar_vidhiiiiiiiii)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman shares harsh reality of Electronic City commute during rain: ‘IT life is not just AC offices’)

‘Hustle culture is real’

In the video, Vidhi said, “I have lived in Delhi, I have lived in Gurgaon, I have lived in Bengaluru, but the culture in Bengaluru is insane. Like, if you go anywhere in Bengaluru, you'll find a lot of young crowd, and they would be talking about one thing or the other that is relating to the hustle they are doing in life. Some would be just working on their startup, some would be talking about their LeetCode DSA questions, some would be talking about the switch they want to do, some would be talking about a business idea they wanted to just execute, and this hustle culture is real. This makes Bengaluru look really different. This vibe of Bengaluru is what I love about the city.”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “That is what makes Bengaluru different.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “That is what makes Bengaluru different.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Vidhi’s take on the city’s professional energy. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bengaluru is not just a city, it is a mindset.” Another said, “Every cafe here feels like a startup meeting room.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has amassed several reactions from users, with many agreeing with Vidhi’s take on the city’s professional energy. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Bengaluru is not just a city, it is a mindset.” Another said, “Every cafe here feels like a startup meeting room.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman stunned by auto rickshaw with curtain, TV unit, charger and reading nook: ‘Crazy auto game’)

A third user commented, “This is so true. People are always building something here.” Another reaction read, “The hustle is inspiring, but sometimes it can also feel exhausting.” One person wrote, “Only in Bengaluru will you hear people discussing LeetCode at dinner.” Another said, “That is exactly why I love this city.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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