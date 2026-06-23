Bengaluru woman says she 'hated' the city at first, now moving elsewhere 'does not feel right'

A woman in Bengaluru has struck a chord online after sharing how her feelings for the city changed over time. In a video posted on Instagram, she opened up about initially disliking Bengaluru when she first moved there, only to realise later that the city had quietly become an important part of her life.

A woman recalled feeling lonely in Bengaluru initially, but said the city eventually grew on her and felt like home. (Instagram/laraeaffair)

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The woman, named Riyah on Instagram, said her early discomfort was not because of the city itself, but because of the loneliness and unfamiliarity she felt after moving there.

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From unfamiliar streets to a sense of attachment

In the video, Riyah said, "I hated Bangalore when I first moved here. And that's not because Bangalore is inherently bad or anything. It's just that I did not have any friends here, no sense of belongingness. Also, nothing was familiar to me. But then the city has grown so much over me that now when I think about moving to any other city, it just does not feel right at all. And the funny part is I still don't have any friends here, maybe one or two, but I hardly ever meet them. In fact, this video was shot on a solo date. So yeah, you do leave a piece of your heart in every house and city that you live in. I know I do."

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{{^usCountry}} Her words resonated with many people who have moved to new cities for work, studies or personal reasons and struggled to find a sense of belonging at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her words resonated with many people who have moved to new cities for work, studies or personal reasons and struggled to find a sense of belonging at first. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with the caption, " Banglore is a vibe ".

Take a look here at the clip:

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Internet reacts

The clip has amassed a few reactions, with several Instagram users saying they understood exactly what Riyah meant. One user wrote, "I feel the same. It’s been seven months since I moved to Bengaluru, and somehow, this city has grown on me." Another said, "I completely relate with you."

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A third user echoed the sentiment and wrote, "I feel the same. There is something about Bengaluru that slowly makes you feel attached, even before you realise it." Another comment read, "I feel the same. Bengaluru felt unfamiliar at first, but somehow, the city slowly grew on me." Someone else summed up the feeling by saying, "Completely echo with this emotion."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)