Bengaluru woman shows huge price difference on Zepto for Android and iPhone users. Watch

A Bengaluru woman has uncovered fresh evidence highlighting how quick-commerce platforms adopt different pricing strategies for Apple and Android users. Instagram user Pooja Chhabda conducted a simple experiment on Zepto, revealing that the platform charges iPhone users more than twice the amount for the same product as compared to Android users. A Bengaluru woman demonstrated how Apple users are charged more by Zepto(Instagram/@pc_pooja.chhabda)

Chhabda took an iPhone and an Android device and opened Zepto on both. She showed how the price of 500 grams of grapes on the Android phone was ₹65. For Apple iPhone users, however, the price for the same quantity of grapes was more than double at ₹146.

This was not the only instance where iPhone users paid more for the same product. Chhabda also displayed how capsicum was listed for ₹37 on Zepto when using an Android but the price rose to ₹69 on her iPhone.

The Bengaluru woman was shocked by the “huge difference” and asked her followers to check whether they too were paying more when using an iPhone.

Watch the video below:

The pricing disparity in Apple and Android is often attributed to perceived differences in user demographics. E-commerce platforms may assume that iPhone users have higher disposable incomes and are therefore more likely to pay extra.

Viewers said as much in the comments section.

“I think the logic is when you can pay so much extra for the same features that are available on some Androids then you must be willing to pay extra for everything,” one Instagram user commented.

“It’s a very serious issue and if this continues.. I will surely re- think about continuing with iPhone,” another wrote.

“It's not an iPhone vs Android but cheap phones vs premium phones. You will see the differences not just in prices, but also availability, delivery times, etc,” a user theorized.

Zepto declined to comment for this story when HT.com reached out to the company for a statement.