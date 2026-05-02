Bengaluru woman stunned by auto rickshaw with curtain, TV unit, charger and reading nook: ‘Crazy auto game’

A Bengaluru woman was left amused after she came across an autorickshaw that looked far from ordinary. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Poorna, shared a video of herself sitting inside the auto and showing the unusual features installed by the driver.

A Bengaluru woman was surprised after finding an auto fitted with a curtain, fan, charger and reading nook.(Instagram/poorna_101)

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(Also read: Bengaluru’s unique ‘Superman’ auto: Sanitary pads, Wi-Fi, books, TV, and more free services)

The short clip captures the inside of the vehicle, which appears to have been customised with several additions for passenger comfort. From protection against the heat to entertainment and charging support, the autorickshaw seemed to offer much more than a regular ride.

The text overlaid on the clip reads: “Bangalore, what is this crazy auto game? Curtain for heat protection, a whole TV unit, charger, reading nook, support for a cause, fan for the heat.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the unusual auto

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{{^usCountry}} The video soon caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were amused by the driver’s effort to make the ride more comfortable and memorable. Several people joked that Bengaluru autos were now offering a premium experience, while others praised the creativity behind the setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video soon caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were amused by the driver’s effort to make the ride more comfortable and memorable. Several people joked that Bengaluru autos were now offering a premium experience, while others praised the creativity behind the setup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This auto has more facilities than my rented room.” Another said, “Only in Bengaluru can an auto ride feel like a full experience.” A third user commented, “The reading nook took me out, this is next level dedication.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This auto has more facilities than my rented room.” Another said, “Only in Bengaluru can an auto ride feel like a full experience.” A third user commented, “The reading nook took me out, this is next level dedication.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many users also appreciated the driver’s thoughtfulness. One person wrote, “Honestly, this is so wholesome. The driver really thought about passengers.” Another added, “Fan, charger and curtain in this heat? This auto deserves five stars.”

Some people joked about how the autorickshaw had raised expectations for everyday rides. “Now I will be disappointed if my auto does not have a TV unit,” a user wrote. Another commented, “Bengaluru auto drivers are playing in a different league.” One more user added, “This is not an auto, this is a compact lounge on wheels.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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